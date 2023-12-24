Dak Prescott connects with CeeDee Lamb for 49-yard Cowboys TD

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- CeeDee Lamb entered Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins needing nine catches to set the Dallas Cowboys' single-season record, set by Michael Irvin (111) in 1995. Lamb had four catches for 93 yards on two drives in the first quarter, including a 49-yard touchdown.

His score was a thing of beauty: a 49-yard catch-and-run from Dak Prescott with Lamb running away from Brandon Jones after the catch and then slipping inside DeShon Elliott to get to the end zone to tie the score at 7-7 with 1:30 left in the quarter. Lamb reached 19.9 mph on the play, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

It marked the seventh straight game Lamb has scored a touchdown, becoming just the third Cowboy to achieve that feat and the first since receiver Dez Bryant in 2012. Terrell Owens had seven straight games with a TD in 2007. It is also tied for the second-longest touchdown grab of Lamb's career. He had a 52-yarder as a rookie.

No NFL wide receiver had scored a touchdown in seven straight games since Davante Adams in 2020, when he had eight in a row for the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys have lined up Lamb in the backfield (8-yard run), outside and in the slot, which might make it even more difficult for the Dolphins if they want to call on cornerback Jalen Ramsey to shadow Dallas' top receiver.