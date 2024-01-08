Tyrod Taylor pitches it to Saquon Barkley, who walks into the end zone for a touchdown to extend the Giants' lead. (0:16)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley said Monday that he's "numb" to the prospects of being hit with the franchise tag again and added that he's skipping the team's open-door policy exit interviews.

"I went through the whole process last year. We talked more than enough last year, to be honest. I'm gonna let my agents handle that," Barkley said Monday, adding that the team knows where to find him.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen held their own season-ending news conference and addressed multiple pressing topics, including Barkley's future with the team.

Barkley will become an unrestricted free agent in March, and he's staring down another tag from the Giants.

"They did it last year. So, I'm numb to it," Barkley said. "I don't have any feelings toward that at all. If you're going to do it, just don't wait until March 5. Just get it over with. If not, let me go. Simple."

Schoen said Monday that he and Barkley will talk.

"That's a tool we have at our disposal," Schoen said of applying the franchise tag. "I'm not saying we will or we won't. A lot of those conversations will be had in the next month or so."

Barkley started all 14 games he played in, rushing for 962 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 280 yards and four scores. Barkley scored two touchdowns in the Giants' 27-10 win over the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to finish the season at 6-11.

"If it is my last game playing here -- if it is -- it was a fun six years," Barkley said Sunday. "Made a lot of great memories, but it's not like the last time I'm ever playing football. ... If I knew that it was my last game, I probably would feel a little different, but like I said, I have no idea."