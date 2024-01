Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for a severe respiratory illness, the team said Tuesday.

The team said the 64-year-old Irsay would not be appearing with his band at the Irsay Collection event in Los Angeles this week as a result.

"He is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible," the team said.

The Colts said they would provide no additional information at this time and asked that Irsay's privacy be respected as he recovers.