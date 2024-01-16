Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, NY -- Mike Tomlin didn't wait to hear the rest of the question.

After losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round Monday evening, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach walked off the podium in the visitors interview room at Highmark Stadium when he was asked a question that began, "Mike, you have a year left on your contract."

Though he is under contract through the 2024 season, Tomlin's future with the organization after an NFL-record 17 consecutive non-losing seasons as the head coach has been the subject of rampant speculation.

As he has done at the conclusion of previous seasons, Tomlin, 51, is expected to discuss his future with his family and Steelers owner Art Rooney II as the organization enters the offseason.

Tomlin, so often a coach defined by his carefully chosen words, didn't offer any to address the rumors. His players, though, had plenty.

"That's above my pay grade," defensive back Patrick Peterson said, answering a question about the uncertainty of the Steelers' offseason. "I know I love it here. I love Coach T, everything he's done to motivate this team and put us in a position to be successful. There's no doubt in my mind he's the guy for the job."

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, who battled through groin injuries in his 13th NFL season, also advocated for Tomlin's return.

"I feel like Mike T's going to be back, but that's not my decision," Heyward said. "I'm not going to speak for him. I just know -- I think the group here collectively is a strong group that can win a Super Bowl."

Asked about Tomlin's role in guiding the Steelers to the playoffs, Heyward added, "We put so much into it, he put so much into it, and I just think every player in there wouldn't be anything without Mike T. This group would not function to even get to a playoff berth without Mike T. He keeps us accountable from top to bottom, and I don't want to play for any other coach."

Tomlin guided the team through a tumultuous season that saw the unusual midseason firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada and significant injuries to Heyward, quarterback Kenny Pickett, star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and two starting inside linebackers.

Under Tomlin's leadership, the Steelers righted the ship following a three-game losing streak to earn the No. 7 seed in the AFC. After inserting Mason Rudolph at starting quarterback, the team won three straight to close the regular season. Against Buffalo, though, the Steelers dug themselves a 21-0 hole in the first half, largely as the result of defensive miscues and two turnovers.

"Mike T's a great coach," Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris said. "But we can't put too much on Mike T. Sometimes, you just got to look at the players. Sometimes, you can't even look at the coaches. You just got to look at the players, and we didn't really execute."

While the team wholeheartedly lobbied for Tomlin, Harris also hinted at some discourse behind the scenes. Harris emphasized the coaches weren't the problem, but Harris said he wants to see changes to the team's structure and discipline.

"Obviously, this is my third year," Harris said. "I have my opinions on things, but I'm just a player. But if we want to elevate and get where we're at, there's got to be some in-house things that need to change. I feel like Coach T always tells me, 'Just play running back' -- and that's some little inside thing that we have too. But if we want to elevate and get where we are and achieve those goals that we want, we have to change some in-house stuff."

Harris elaborated when asked what needed to change.

"It's just the rules that are in the building," Harris said. "We got to be more disciplined. We got to be more committed. I'm not saying that we're not, but just coming from a place that has structure and just seeing we probably could get help in these areas. It might make a change. I think that that's something we could help. I'm not saying nothing about coaches or anything like that. I'm just saying more of just in-house rules.

"I'm just a player, but the guys in that building know what I'm talking about."