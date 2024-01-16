Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA -- Philadelphia Eagles receiver Julio Jones has been ruled out of Monday's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a concussion.

Jones was injured with about five minutes remaining in the first half following a collision with cornerback Zyon McCollum near the sideline at the end of Jones' 14-yard completion. Jones exited and did not return.

The Eagles entered the game without star receiver A.J. Brown, who is dealing with a knee injury suffered in the regular season finale against the New York Giants. Jones and Quez Watkins were among the receivers trying to fill the void.

Jones, 34, was an in-season signing by Philadelphia. He had 11 catches for 74 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games during the regular season.