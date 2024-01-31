Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes drops in on Travis Kelce's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss their plan to troll Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. (0:47)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Travis Kelce said Justin Tucker violated an "unwritten rule" by stretching and placing his equipment where Patrick Mahomes was getting loose, adding that the Baltimore Ravens' kicker was "poking the bear" before the AFC Championship Game.

"If you want to be a f---ing d--- about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f---ing kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up . ... If you're not going to pick that up, I'll happily move that for you," Kelce said Wednesday on his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

Video shows Mahomes throwing Tucker's kicking tee and Kelce kicking the Baltimore kicker's footballs and throwing his helmet away from where Mahomes was warming up before Sunday's game, which the Chiefs won 17-10.

Kelce explained the usual pregame routine, where each team gets half of the field to warm up. Kickers and punters are allowed to work on both sides of the field to account for wind and other weather conditions, but Kelce said they are to stay away from opposing players when they do venture to the other side.

"Justin came out and he said it was more of a joking gesture and kind of a fun, competitive [move] and I get it," Kelce said. "He was kind of winking at me, being a d--- about it, trying to get under the skin. ... We just weren't in a joking mood. We were ready to get after it."

Mahomes said Tuesday that Tucker is the only kicker who has violated those unwritten rules during his NFL career.

"I've had seven years of doing that same warmup routine, and there's only been like three occasions where there's been a kicker that wasn't ... moving out of the way," Mahomes told radio station KCSP in Kansas City. "It was in Baltimore all three times."

Mahomes added that he thought Tucker was trying "to get under our skin," adding that he "was going to let it slide, but Travis moved it for me."

Tucker said Monday he considered the pregame incident "gamesmanship" and "all in good fun." But Kelce, who caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes on Kansas City's opening drive, responded that Tucker's antics might have had consequences.

"Justin, sorry if we took it to a level you didn't think it would get to," the Pro Bowl tight end said. "But if you're going to be a d---, I can one-up you every time. ... Don't make me as the bad guy. He was poking the bear."