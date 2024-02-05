Chris Berman and Booger McFarland look ahead to the rematch between the 49ers and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Preparations for Super Bowl LVIII can begin now that the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday evening, the Chiefs first and the 49ers about an hour later.

Both planes stopped on the tarmac at the Las Vegas airport with crew hanging the flag from the respective team out of the cockpit window.

Players and coaches climbed down stairs and boarded buses that whisked them to area hotels.

Landed in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/VVIoH5KCA6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2024

Killa Trav is in Sin City📍 pic.twitter.com/n4mNPVGr1V — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2024

The festivities for Super Bowl LVIII begin Monday night with the annual opening night interview sessions at Allegiant Stadium.

This will be the second Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers. They met in Super Bowl LIV four years ago in Miami, with the Chiefs winning 31-20. The Chiefs also won Super Bowl LVII last year in Glendale, Arizona, against the Philadelphia Eagles.