The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The two teams have had opposing journeys in their hunt to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Perhaps that is best exemplified by their playcallers under center. Kansas City is led by 2017's No. 10 overall pick in Patrick Mahomes, while San Francisco is led by the last selection of the 2022 draft, Brock Purdy.

Despite their differences, both teams are looking to make history.

With a victory, the Chiefs would become the first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in 2005. Meanwhile, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and running back Christian McCaffrey look to win the franchise's first Super Bowl since their fathers won in 1994.

Here are the biggest plays and top moments from Super Bowl LVIII: