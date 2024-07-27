Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson considers himself a cerebral player. He wants to win with his brain as much as he does with his body. Sharp mind, crisp routes.

Preparing for the 2024 season, Wilson felt comfortable with his grasp of the Jets' offense, so he turned his attention to defense. That's right, defense -- specifically the defenses that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has faced in recent years.

Wilson conducted his own little research project, digging up Green Bay Packers tape. He did some next-level scouting, examining concepts, coverages and more.

"Now I study the defense and the ways they want to attack Aaron," Wilson said at the start of training camp. "So, yeah, I feel like I got better this offseason."

The extracurricular effort illustrates his commitment to becoming one of the elite receivers in the NFL. After 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, the 2022 No. 10 overall pick is well on his way.

If his on-field rapport with Rodgers continues to develop -- it was rudely interrupted last season by the quarterback's Week 1 Achilles injury -- Wilson could be the first Jets player in more than 50 years to record three 1,000-yard seasons. George Sauer did it from 1966 to 1968, the year the Jets won their only Super Bowl.

"I told him in the meeting [Tuesday], I think he has the talent and the ability to be the best receiver in the league," said Rodgers, who connected with him for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of Thursday's practice.

Rodgers wasn't aware that Wilson studied tape of his old games, but he didn't seem surprised to hear it from a reporter. As the four-time MVP remarked, "The best players are self-motivated, and he's definitely that."

Interestingly, the Jets face first-time defensive coordinators in the first three games (San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots), so Rodgers probably will see new wrinkles. In that sense, Wilson's film study may not immediately pay dividends. But after Week 3, they face a host of experienced coordinators with proven track records.

"All the looks that Aaron got from previous defensive coordinators, we'll probably see them again," Wilson said.

Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers want to continue building their on-field rapport in 2024. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

In the meantime, Wilson and Rodgers still need to build their chemistry. After all, they didn't have much time together last year -- just the offseason, preseason and four, ill-fated snaps in the opener. In early training-camp practices, they can be seen talking in-between periods, discussing specific routes and sight adjustments.

Rodgers is trying to learn Wilson's body language. Wilson has rare bend, the ability to contort his body while running routes and leaping for passes. Sometimes he makes exaggerated cuts, which can throw off the timing of a play. Indecision, even for a split second, can wreck a potentially big play.

"Garrett has a different skillset than I'm used to," Rodgers said. "He's so dynamic with his moves, sometimes he doesn't need to do all that. Sometimes he can just speed-cut out of something."

So they talk it through.

A year ago, Rodgers did most of the talking. Now there's more give and take because Wilson is more comfortable with the offense and, frankly, more at ease around the future Hall of Famer. A year ago, some players admitted they were in awe of him. "A gold-jacket quarterback," linebacker Quincy Williams added.

Now they see him as one of the guys. Rodgers loves the two-way conversations. He would like to see Wilson, running back Breece Hall and cornerback Sauce Gardner -- all third-year, foundational players -- step into leadership roles.

Speaking of Wilson, it sounds like Rodgers wants to recreate that special bond he enjoyed with former Packers teammate Davante Adams, currently on the Las Vegas Raiders. They played eight seasons together and connected on 68 touchdowns. No other player has caught more touchdowns from Rodgers, who recently expressed a desire to reunite with his old buddy, fueling trade speculation.

Rodgers praised Adams' every-day work ethic and attention to detail. Their trust and confidence in each other were so high that, on game-day drives to Lambeau Field, they talked about crushing their opponent. As Rodgers recalled, "It wasn't, 'Are we going to win today?' It was, 'How bad are we going to dominate?'"

Rodgers, now 40, is much closer in age to Adams, 31, than to Wilson, 24, so there might be a natural obstacle in trying to forge a hang-out-together friendship. But Rodgers certainly believes Wilson has a mature approach to the game, much like Adams.

"I think he has the ability and the confidence and the skillset to have that mindset, but it starts with the way he practices," Rodgers said. "He's an animated guy, he's passionate and I think if he can take that leap. And it's actually not a leap, it's kind of just a little jump. He has a chance to be really, really special."