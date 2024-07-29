Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will be without special teams standout Sam Franklin Jr. for the foreseeable future after he broke his foot in Saturday's practice, according to coach Dave Canales.

Canales said he's hopeful Franklin could return at some point this season.

Canales made the announcement after Monday's practice, calling it a "big hit" for the Panthers' special teams.

"You can't replace Sam Franklin," Canales said.

Franklin has been with the Panthers for the past four seasons serving as a backup safety and on coverage teams. Franklin led Carolina with 13 special teams tackles last season.

He also had a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in 2023.