EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Brian Daboll is not just calling offensive plays this summer. He's also running the offensive meetings.

This is different than his first two years as head coach for the New York Giants, when offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was the playcaller and ran that room. Kafka was promoted to assistant head coach this past offseason and has taken on a modified role.

Daboll took over playcalling this offseason and, even though a final decision hasn't been made, it seems almost certain it will continue into the season. He has been radioing the plays into his quarterbacks at training camp.

As a result, the Giants' offense has a different look this summer.

"It's a different person running the offensive meetings. It's a different personality, different mindset," wide receiver Darius Slayton said. "I think he's definitely come out and made an emphasis on we need to make more plays down the field. We need to create more explosives -- not just downfield but also catch-and-run scenarios, too. It's something he's really emphasized and I think it's shown if you've watched practice. Even though we haven't hit them all there has been an intention to try to get the ball down the field more."

This more aggressive approach falls in line with Daboll's track record. The Buffalo Bills were second in air yards per pass attempt (8.6 AY/ATT) when Daboll was their offensive coordinator from 2018 to '21.

Daboll still doesn't view it as becoming strictly his offense.

"I'd say it's our offense," he said. "We're building. That's what we're doing. There are a lot of different ideas from a lot of different places. That's really no difference than it's ever been to me when I sat in an offensive room. ... The difference is I've got a headset and I'm communicating with the quarterback and giving him things I see out there as he's going. But other than that, it's pretty consistent. It's been a good process."

The head coach is intent on trying to make it a collaborative approach. Running backs coach Joel Thomas presented to the room for the "backed-up" periods on Monday. Tight ends coach Tim Kelly handled third downs. Kafka did the two-minute and special situations presentations.

"It's really interactive when we're in there," Daboll said. "There is a give and take. It has been really good."

Daboll altered the approach after last year's struggles, when the Giants averaged a league-worst 11.8 points in their first 10 games. They finished the season 29th in offensive efficiency.

It has been assumed since the end of the campaign that Daboll would become more involved. He clearly has.

He has spent "a lot more" time with the quarterbacks, second-year signal-caller Tommy DeVito said. Veteran Drew Lock added it's the most he's had the head coach around since he entered the league in 2018.

"The head coach has the final say," Lock said. "Having that guy tell you what he's thinking about the play he's calling, how he's thinking about the game going in, it's just different."

Slayton sees that sort of twinkle in Daboll's eye now that he's returned to his roots as a playcaller. It's as if he's been reinvigorated.

It comes after the Giants went 6-11 in an ugly second season for him.

"For him I think it's a place of comfort," Slayton said. "What got him here was calling plays. It's been kind of funny watching him have that kid joy to have the sheet in his hands."

It also serves a benefit to the offensive. Especially the quarterbacks.

Daboll had a special working relationship with Allen in Buffalo. The two remain tight. The Giants' quarterbacks believe this setup could help them thrive as well.

"It's awesome to have that group time with the head coach," DeVito said. "It has been special. We've been learning a ton since OTAs. It has almost been a built-from-the-ground-up mentality. I think it's been beneficial to us."