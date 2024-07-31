Pat McAfee and Boston Connor discuss the ongoing Matthew Judon contract saga and how it has affected Patriots training camp. (1:59)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots and run-stuffing defensive tackle Davon Godchaux have agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $21 million that includes $16.5 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Godchaux, 29, was entering the final year of his contract. He had been scheduled to earn a base salary of $7.15 million, with the chance to earn an additional $1 million in per-game roster bonuses, and previously said he was looking for more respect.

"I've been consistent playing the run throughout my eight years in the league, and I feel like I'm still in my prime," he said last week at training camp.

Godchaux had referenced the three-year, $39 million contract signed by Grover Stewart of the Indianapolis Colts -- who fills a similar role for his team -- as the target he was seeking.

"The run-player market has gone up, too, not just the pass-rush market," Godchaux said.

Keeping Godchaux in place, and without hard feelings regarding his contract, had added value to the Patriots after they learned Sunday that they will be without starting defensive tackle Christian Barmore indefinitely because of blood clots.

Meanwhile, the contract status of outside linebacker Matthew Judon still hovers over the Patriots. Judon, who like Godchaux has publicly shared his feelings that his contract doesn't reflect his value, hasn't practiced the past two days and was away from the Patriots on Tuesday, according to teammates.

Judon has said multiple times that he doesn't run his X account, but the account in his name that has 132,000 followers denied a report that the Patriots have made him an offer since Tuesday.

As for Godchaux, he started all 17 games for the Patriots last season, playing 60% of the snaps and totaling 56 tackles and one sack. Part of his job responsibility is to tie up blockers so teammates can make plays behind him.

Patriots first-year coach Jerod Mayo referred to Godchaux, who enters his fourth season in New England, as one of the team's best players.

The Patriots have re-signed or extended the contracts of 11 players since the offseason. Barmore, who has been mentored by Godchaux and Judon, was part of that group as he agreed to a four-year extension that could be worth up to $92 million and includes $41.8 million in guaranteed money.