Open Extended Reactions

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Houston Texans starters will play in their second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday.

Ryans said he believes it's beneficial for their starters to get live physical game reps.

"I truly believe that a guy needs to get reps in a preseason game. We don't go to the ground as you see the way we practice. We try to keep guys up and be as safe as possible in practice. I think everybody needs the opportunity to go to the ground a couple of times in the game then get up and dust yourself off and just know you're good," he said. "So you just have to go through and play live reps in football before live action comes in September. So you'll see our [starters] go out and get reps this week versus Pittsburgh."

This Friday against the Steelers will be the first time the Texans' starting offense and defense will play in a preseason game. Last Thursday, most of the Texans' starters didn't play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears that backup quarterback Davis Mills started. The game ended in the third quarter because of a severe thunderstorm, and the Bears won 21-17.

This will be the first time Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud and All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs will play together after the Texans acquired Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in April. Throughout camp the duo has worked to build their chemistry on and off the field, whether it's constant communication on the sidelines or spending time after practice working on route timing.

Diggs called their relationship a "work in progress" in late July, but he's been impressed with the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"You see us kind of getting on the same page here and there. And nothing is going to be perfect. I starve for it, we grind for it, but getting on the same page play after play and that communication, that open line of communication, I feel like that's going to really separate it seeing that we have such a small period of time," Diggs said July 22. "[Stroud] is special. I think everybody kind of knows that. I must reiterate it though because I've seen it firsthand."