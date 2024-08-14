OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews avoided injury Wednesday morning after being involved in a serious car accident where two vehicles sustained heavy damage, according to Baltimore County police.

The accident occurred while Andrews was driving to the Ravens' team facility for training camp.

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes," Andrews said in a statement. "This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car."

According to a preliminary report by Baltimore County police, officers responded to a crash at 9:45 a.m. on the 9700 block of Lyons Mill Road, which is 1.5 miles from the Ravens' facility. No injuries were reported, police said. The case remains open.

"He's feeling good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after practice. "It was [a] pretty significant [accident], I believe. He came out of it with nothing at all -- not a scrape."

Andrews, 28, was evaluated by the medical staff at the Ravens' training facility. He later joined the team for morning meetings.

Andrews did not practice Wednesday, but the team indicated it was a previously scheduled off day for the three-time Pro Bowler. He is expected to return to practice "in the coming days," according to the team.

Entering his seventh NFL season, Andrews has been the go-to target for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Since 2019, Andrews has totaled 347 catches and 37 touchdowns. The only tight end to produce more during that span is Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.