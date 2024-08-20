Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Caleb Williams' preseason is over after 43 snaps.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced that the "majority" of starters, including the rookie quarterback, will not play in the team's fourth preseason game at Kansas City on Thursday (8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

At the start of training camp, Eberflus said the Bears aimed to play the first overall pick between 45 and 55 snaps in preseason games.

Williams played the entire first half of Chicago's 27-3 win over Cincinnati on Saturday, recording his first touchdown on a 7-yard scramble at the end of the second quarter. His NFL debut came in Buffalo one week prior; he and the first-team offense played two series.

"It was an open plan," Eberflus said of the Bears' plan for Williams in the preseason. "We wanted to see how it progressed and keep an open mind about it. All of us were on board to flex and move wherever we needed. That shows adaptability in terms of the veterans that we are playing there, understanding where he is. He did a good job of progressing."

Eberflus named Williams the starting quarterback before his first practice of rookie minicamp in May. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has taken every first-team snap throughout OTAs, minicamp and training camp. He has impressed coaches with his ability to absorb the Bears' offense and learn from mistakes on the fly.

"He's a great learner," Eberflus said. "Very smart. He works really hard, but he is also able to work with others. He's compatible personality wise, instinct wise with people and his willingness to learn.

"You know how some people, the first time you meet them it's like, 'Man, this guy is a know it all.' You get that feeling. Not about any of you guys but it kind of turns you off, right? He is not that way at all. He has tremendous success, you know, Heisman, first pick in the draft, very successful as a college player.

"His willingness to learn is second to none. He just wants to grab the information, learn and get better. When he does have adversity, he rises to the challenge and that's what you want from your quarterback."

Throughout his two preseason appearances, Williams completed 10-of-20 passes for 170 yards and scrambled twice for 20 total yards and a touchdown.

Highlighted by a 26-yard pass to tight end Cole Kmet made while on the move, Williams led two scoring drives that culminated with field goals against the Bills. On his final drive of the preseason against the Bengals, Williams demonstrated his playmaking ability in and outside of structure starting when he and fellow rookie receiver Rome Odunze connected on a 45-yard off-platform throw.

"I'd love to say that we drilled that forever and magically we made that happen, but man, he's got that ability and to me that's where he finds that balance of when's the right time," Williams said. "That was obviously a great time to create something off schedule there right there when he didn't feel his initial reads in rhythm and then he's also clean with the ball to get it through the line of scrimmage and find Rome down the field."