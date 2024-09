How to watch Falcons vs. Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'

The Falcons take on the Eagles on Monday Night Football, September 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. (0:30)

The 2024 NFL season is onto Week 2. ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

Tune in to watch QB Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons face off against QB Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

There are two ways to watch the Week 2 finale on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET). You can watch the traditional broadcast with Buck and Aikman on ESPN, or "ManningCast," featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, is back on ESPN2.

2024 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 3

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Week 4

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Week 5

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 6

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 7

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m. ET; ESPN+)

Week 8

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ ESPN2)

Week 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 10

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 11

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 12

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 13

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 14

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 15

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 16

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 17

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Week 18

TBD