JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is typically not an overly effusive guy. He doesn't give emotional pregame or locker room speeches. He doesn't yell at teammates or coaches on the sideline.

That's not how he leads. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has consistently praised Lawrence for the way he stays level, never getting too high or too low.

But when he stood at the podium following the Jaguars' 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, Lawrence was angry and discouraged by the underperforming offense. He shook his head and listed mistakes made by himself, the receivers, offensive line, backs and coaches. He talked about everyone having to be accountable for a second less-than-stellar offensive performance to start the season.

"We suck right now," he said at the podium. "So, I'm pretty shocked."

It was as visibly upset as anyone in Jacksonville has seen Lawrence in three-plus seasons.

"That's what you want from your leader," Pederson said last week. "I don't want anybody to sugarcoat anything.

"It may not be in his nature to do it, but you know what? He's got to do it."

As the Jaguars (0-2) head to Buffalo to face the Bills (2-0) on "Monday Night Football" (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) the discourse surrounding whether Lawrence has lived up to the hype is growing following two underwhelming performances to start the season.

Lawrence was tagged with a "generational prospect" label by draft analysts coming out of Clemson in 2021, but he has struggled with inconsistent play and turnovers in his first three NFL seasons. He's played well enough to earn a $275 million contract extension that made him one of the top-paid QBs in the league this summer, but he hasn't lived up to top-QB status on the field.

His rookie season was overshadowed by then-coach Urban Meyer, who was fired after a 2-11 start. Lawrence and Pederson bounced back with a playoff berth in 2022, but the quarterback regressed as injuries flooded the team in 2023. Those struggles have persisted early on this season, but can Lawrence finally break out for good and take the Jaguars back to the playoffs?

As an NFC executive put it: "You want to fall in love with him one day and divorce him the next."

Trevor Lawrence was considered the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck when he was drafted in 2021. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

IN 2021, LAWRENCE was regarded by scouts, media analysts and fans as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012. His size (6-foot-6), arm talent and dominance while at Clemson (which included winning a national title as a freshman), made him the most-hyped quarterback entering draft day.

When the Jaguars drafted him first overall, the expectations were sky-high.

Lawrence's rookie season was a disaster under Meyer, whose questionable football decisions and mistreatment of players created a dysfunctional environment.

Lawrence threw 12 touchdown passes and had 22 turnovers (17 interceptions) in a 3-14 season. One NFL executive, who requested anonymity, called it a wasted year that knocked Lawrence's developmental timetable out of whack.

The Jaguars hired Pederson -- who is known for being QB-friendly and won Super Bowl LII with Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles -- in 2022.

Lawrence's second season started off slow. In Weeks 1-8, he threw nine touchdowns to nine interceptions. It wasn't until Weeks 9-18 where he showed off top-QB potential -- completing 69.7% of his passes (second in NFL) with 15 TDs and two interceptions.

And he had multiple elite moments in that time frame, too.

Deleting a 17-0 first-half deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. Overcoming a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27. Throwing three TD passes in nine minutes to force overtime and beat the Dallas Cowboys after trailing by 17 points in the third quarter.

And, finally, the biggest moment of his career: After throwing four interceptions in the first half of the wild-card game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Lawrence threw four touchdown passes and the Jaguars won 31-30 on a last-second field goal.

"I feel like he never gets flustered," defensive lineman DeForest Buckner of the Jaguars' AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts said. "Obviously from his rookie year until now, he's grown a lot. But I would really say he's poised throughout a game. We were all witness to it in that playoff game against the Chargers. ... And that just shows the mental toughness ... and just the short memory."

In 2023, the Jaguars started 8-3. Lawrence had a 61.5 QBR (10th in the NFL) and completed 67.3% of his passes with 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. But he fell apart in the final six weeks throwing nine TD passes and seven interceptions. He had a 44.8 QBR and the Jaguars went 0-5 in his starts.

Lawrence's tail off can be explained by injuries -- he had a concussion in addition to his ankle and shoulder injuries -- and his top two receivers, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, and multiple offensive linemen also missing games.

"He clearly wasn't right last year," an NFL personnel director said before the season. "He was pretty beat up and tried to play through it. I think his toughness and his ability to play through those issues and make it all about the team is commendable."