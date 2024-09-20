MNF Week 3 schedule: Jags vs. Bills, Commanders vs. Bengals

Get ready for a rare "Monday Night Football" doubleheader in Week 3, with Jacksonville heading to Buffalo and Washington going to Cincinnati. (0:30)

MNF Trailer: Jaguars vs. Bills, Commanders vs. Bengals (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL season is cruising into Week 3. ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

Two fiery matchups are on this week's docket. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

How can I watch "Monday Night Football"?

English coverage

Monday Night Countdown - 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Progressive Monday Night Kickoff - 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

Spanish coverage

NFL Live desde México - 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - 7:25 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

2024 "Monday Night Football" schedule

Week 4

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Week 5

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 6

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 7

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m. ET; ESPN+)

Week 8

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ ESPN2)

Week 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 10

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 11

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 12

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 13

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 14

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 15

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 16

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 17

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Week 18

TBD

For more NFL coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, stats, standings, fantasy tips and more.