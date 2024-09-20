MNF Week 3 schedule: Jags vs. Bills, Commanders vs. Bengals

The 2024 NFL season is cruising into Week 3. ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.
Two fiery matchups are on this week's docket. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
How can I watch "Monday Night Football"?
English coverage
Monday Night Countdown - 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
Progressive Monday Night Kickoff - 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+
Spanish coverage
NFL Live desde México - 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - 7:25 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes
Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
2024 "Monday Night Football" schedule
Week 4
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)
Week 5
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)
Week 6
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)
Week 7
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m. ET; ESPN+)
Week 8
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ ESPN2)
Week 9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)
Week 10
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)
Week 11
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)
Week 12
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)
Week 13
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)
Week 14
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)
Week 15
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)
Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)
Week 16
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)
Week 17
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)
Week 18
TBD
