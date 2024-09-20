        <
          MNF Week 3 schedule: Jags vs. Bills, Commanders vs. Bengals

          MNF Trailer: Jaguars vs. Bills, Commanders vs. Bengals (0:30)

          Get ready for a rare "Monday Night Football" doubleheader in Week 3, with Jacksonville heading to Buffalo and Washington going to Cincinnati. (0:30)

          Sep 20, 2024, 01:11 PM

          The 2024 NFL season is cruising into Week 3. ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

          Two fiery matchups are on this week's docket. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

          How can I watch "Monday Night Football"?

          English coverage

          Monday Night Countdown - 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

          Progressive Monday Night Kickoff - 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

          Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

          Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

          Spanish coverage

          NFL Live desde México - 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes

          Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - 7:25 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes

          Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

          2024 "Monday Night Football" schedule

          Week 4

          Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

          Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

          Week 5

          New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

          Week 6

          Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

          Week 7

          Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

          Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m. ET; ESPN+)

          Week 8

          New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ ESPN2)

          Week 9

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

          Week 10

          Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

          Week 11

          Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

          Week 12

          Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

          Week 13

          Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

          Week 14

          Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

          Week 15

          Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

          Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

          Week 16

          New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

          Week 17

          Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

          Week 18

          TBD

