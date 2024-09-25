Chargers safety Derwin James is called for unnecessary roughness after leading with his helmet on a big hit against Pat Freiermuth. (0:18)

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after the NFL upheld his one-game suspension for "repeated violations of playing rules."

The NFL announced the suspension Monday after James was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit to Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth in the third quarter of Los Angeles' 20-10 loss Sunday.

It was the seventh time James was flagged for unnecessary roughness in his career, tied with Marshon Lattimore and Jordan Poyer for second most in the NFL since 2018 (trailing Xavier Woods' eight).

James, a former All-Pro, appealed the suspension, but NFL vice president of football and international communications Michael Signora announced that the suspension was upheld Tuesday night.

In a letter to James that was included in the NFL's announcement, vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote that video shows James lowered his head on the hit, making illegal, forcible contact with his helmet that could have been avoided.

"Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated," Runyan wrote. "Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player."

The Chargers also could be without quarterback Justin Herbert (ankle), offensive tackles Joe Alt (MCL sprain) and Rashawn Slater, and outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip) for Sunday's game.