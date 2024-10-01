Colts QB Joe Flacco talks to Pat McAfee about the culture in Indianapolis as the latest stop in his long career. (2:36)

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve with an elbow injury sustained during Sunday's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He becomes the third starting member of the team's defensive line to be placed on injured reserve since the beginning of training camp. Defensive end Samson Ebukam sustained a torn Achilles early in camp and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2.

Lewis, 29, will have to sit out at least the next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in Week 9 at Minnesota on Nov. 3.

"He's a playmaker for us. That one's gonna be hard on us. We'll have other guys step up, but he's been tremendous for that group," Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said Tuesday.

Lewis started the first four games and recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He has 112 tackles, 15 sacks, 10 passes defensed and one interception in 69 games (20 starts) since the Colts drafted him in the second round in 2018.

Also Tuesday, the Colts (2-2) signed defensive tackle Adam Gotsis to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed cornerback Kelvin Joseph to the practice squad.

Gotsis, 32, was elevated from the practice squad Sunday and had one tackle in his Colts debut. A second-round pick by Denver in 2016, he has 219 tackles, 10.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 122 games (54 starts) with the Broncos (2016-19), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020-23) and Colts.

Joseph, 24, previously was with the Colts' practice squad in Weeks 2 and 3. A 2021 second-round pick by Dallas, he has 39 tackles and one fumble recovery in 31 games (three starts) with the Cowboys (2021-22), Miami Dolphins (2023) and Seattle Seahawks (2023).

ESPN's Stephen Holder and Field Level Media contributed to this report.