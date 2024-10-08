After a big night, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster explains what it's like playing in the Chiefs' offense with an ever-rotating cast of skill players. (2:00)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Monday night's game was a flashback to 2022 or even 2017 for the Kansas City Chiefs. They saw a couple of their long ago offensive stars, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back Kareem Hunt, carry them again with big games as the Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-13 at Arrowhead Stadium.

"It's pretty cool getting the guys back," Smith-Schuster said. "I'd say it's like the band is back together."

Smith-Schuster helped the Chiefs make up for the absence of injured wide receiver Rashee Rice with seven catches for 130 yards. Hunt rushed for 102 yards and scored his first touchdown for the Chiefs since they released him six years ago.

"It's a credit to not only the guys and how hard they work, but coach [Andy] Reid and just knowing their skill sets and how to put them in great positions," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "Kareem just runs extremely hard. He gets every yard out there, catches the ball, does whatever it takes in order to go out there and win.

"[Smith-Schuster] fits in well in this offense and so he did a great job today. It was cool to get those guys going."

Smith-Schuster and Hunt were once important players for the Chiefs. Smith-Schuster was their leading wide receiver in his one season for the Chiefs in 2022, when they won a Super Bowl. Hunt led the league in rushing for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2017 and was having another big season in 2018 when they released him after a video surfaced showing him shoving and kicking a woman.

Neither player was with the Chiefs as recently as training camp. Smith-Schuster was in a camp, but with the New England Patriots. Hunt was unsigned and trying to stay in shape by going through workouts led by his high school track coach in Cleveland.

The Chiefs eventually put out a call for each. The Chiefs wanted Smith-Schuster for depth after losing Hollywood Brown to injury. He caught only two passes in the four games before Monday night, when his role expanded in the Chiefs' first game without Rice.

"I was OK with [a lesser role]," Smith-Schuster said. "I was OK just being the leader in the room. I was OK with just being the 'rah' guy.

"But I think that when the opportunity presents itself, I wanted to step up. I love the adversity. I love being down, I love the doubts. I've always bet on myself. I came here on a one year deal betting on myself [in 2022] and it worked out for me. So coming back here was kind of like a no-brainer."

Mahomes compared Smith-Schuster to Travis Kelce in terms of his understanding of what the Chiefs are trying to accomplish on each play.

"Trav is kind of one of a kind, but [Smith-Schuster] has a good feel for the entire concept of the play and so he knows how to get into the open spots," Mahomes said. "He did a good job today of beating man when they played man and finding windows [in zone] to get big catches."

Hunt after his release by the Chiefs in 2018 was quickly signed by his hometown Cleveland Browns and played there through last season. But he said part of him always hoped for another chance with the Chiefs.

When he scored the first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run, he made a heart with his fingers to as he said, "Show my love for Kansas City."

"It was a great feeling to get back in the end zone," he said. "I missed it very much."