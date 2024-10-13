        <
          Joe Flacco hits Josh Downs for a 20-yard, opening-drive score

          • Stephen Holder, ESPNOct 13, 2024, 05:34 PM
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Indianapolis Colts scored another opening-drive touchdown when quarterback Joe Flacco hit wide-open receiver Josh Downs for a 22-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

          The Colts capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive with the scoring pass to Downs, who took advantage of a matchup with linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. on a route that took Downs into the back corner of the end zone.

          Flacco delivered the ball and Downs made a diving catch along the sideline for the score.

          The Colts have now scored on their opening drive in three straight games, their longest such streak since 2020.

          Flacco started today's game in place of Anthony Richardson, who is the designated No. 3 quarterback as he continues to rehab an oblique injury.