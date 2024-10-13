Myles Garrett's blocked FG leads to 50-yard Rodney McLeod Jr. TD for Browns

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- With the Cleveland Browns offense continuing its struggles to start the season, Cleveland's defense and special teams have led the way in the first half of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kicker Jake Elliott lined up for a 57-yard field goal attempt toward the end of the first half with intentions of giving Philadelphia a 10-point lead entering halftime. But defensive end Myles Garrett leaped over the long-snapper and blocked the attempt. Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. scooped up the ball and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 10 after two quarters.

It marked McLeod's second touchdown this season; he returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Garrett, who also blocked a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 season, is one of two players with multiple blocked field goals since the start of last season, along with the 49ers' Jordan Elliott, according to ESPN Research.