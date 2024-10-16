Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will take part in individual drills during his return to practice Wednesday and is "trending in the right direction" to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

Kupp has not played since he sprained his ankle in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

"There's a possibility that he'll play, but we'll see how today goes," McVay said. "He's trending in the right direction, but we'll see exactly what that means as the week progresses."

McVay said Kupp will "get some individual work" and then work on the side with the training staff. McVay said that the team will have a better idea of Kupp's status after Wednesday's practice but that if the receiver is able to practice Thursday and Friday, McVay would feel confident in him playing Sunday.

"There's no way to simulate the gamelike settings," McVay said. "You try to do that in practice as much as possible, but if today gives us the confidence that, all right, let's move forward, let's give him an uptick in terms of his progression and there's a value in terms of what he can provide on Sunday, then that would definitely be something that would leave the door open for him."

In two games this season, Kupp has 18 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams on Wednesday also opened the 21-day practice window for tackle Joe Noteboom, who sprained his ankle in the season opener.