LANDOVER, Md. -- Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales likes to describe the culture he's developing as "developmentally minded.''

Down 27-0 at halftime of Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Washington Commanders, the first-year NFL head coach had a chance to develop quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft, who he had benched for veteran Andy Dalton after the Panthers' 0-2 start to the season.

But Canales stuck with Dalton despite two first-half interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, which spoiled a nice opening drive.

Down 34-0 after the Commanders scored a touchdown on the first series of the second half, Canales still stuck with the 36-year-old Dalton, well on his way to a fourth straight loss and 1-4 record as the starter.

Down 37-0 with 1:33 left in the third quarter, Canales again rolled with Dalton.

It wasn't until 4:55 remained in the game -- with Carolina trailing 40-7 against a Washington team that had lost star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels after one series with a rib injury -- did Young get into a game that for all practical purposes was over at halftime.

Canales had made his commitment to Dalton clear during the game, and he did it again afterwards, saying he was "committed'' to Dalton remaining the starter next week against the Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

There's been no indication that Young will get the chance to start again unless Dalton gets injured.

This isn't to suggest Dalton is the primary problem or to be blamed for another lopsided loss. The Panthers (1-6) have as many or more problems defensively. With an average of 34.7 points surrendered per game, they're on pace to be the second-most scored upon team in the Super Bowl era (1966). Only the 1966 New York Giants allowed more in a season (35.8).

But at some point the Panthers, who publicly say they are committed to Young and believe he can still be their franchise quarterback, will have to find out what they have in the former Alabama star they wanted so badly that they sent two future first-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears so they could draft him.

If they don't play him more as the season progress, it could be read as a signal that Young doesn't have a future in Carolina.

One of the reasons Canales made the move to Dalton after two games was Young's inability to transfer the chemistry he and wide receiver Diontae Johnson had in training camp. Johnson caught only five passes for 34 yards and no touchdowns to start the season with Young, then had 24 catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns over the next four games with Dalton.

But even that combination failed on Sunday. Johnson had one catch on three targets for 17 yards. He and Dalton had what Dalton called a "miscommunication'' on his second interception.

Dalton's passer rating the past four games has been 66.8 after posting a 123.6 rating in his first start and Carolina's only win this season (at the Las Vegas Raiders). That's lower than Young's 73.7 rating last season when he was 2-14 as the starter.

To Young's credit, he remained upbeat about getting breadcrumbs at the end of the game as he has twice recently.

"Anytime I get on the field, I'm grateful for that,'' said Young. "I don't take that for granted.''

But you could hear the frustration in the voice of others, particularly Johnson. He knows what happens the rest of this season will impact his future, as he can become a free agent during the offseason. He also knows he's been mentioned as a potential trade candidate before the league's Nov. 5 deadline.

"Whatever happens, happens, with that situation,'' said Johnson, sounding more open to the possibility of being dealt away than he has before. "It's a business.''

Johnson admitted it's "tough'' to keep playing football with the lopsided losses and poor play. Carolina's point differential of minus-133 is by far the most in the NFL, with the New England Patriots second at minus-76.

When asked if this is the most frustrated he's been as a player, Johnson deadpanned, "Frustrating, but I can't play every position on the field and make every play. Everybody has got to do their job.

"I've got to tell myself to keep going regardless.''

That's what Young has done. He spent Sunday by Dalton's side, as he did the previous five games, communicating what he's seeing and listening to what Dalton says he is seeing. He's always there to offer a hand slap when Dalton comes off the field.

"I feel for Andy in the situation,'' Young said. "I'm doing stuff to help him, to be there for him, talking and trying to be as much help as I can on the sideline.''

That Young chose to take the high road is no surprise. That's what he has done since arriving in Carolina.

His mantra remains: "Control what I can control.'' He said the same thing about potentially being traded, as his name has popped up on trade candidate lists.

He held firm when asked if he might welcome a fresh start somewhere else.

Asked directly if he wants to remain with the Panthers, Young said, "Yeah, yeah. I'm grateful to be here at Carolina and be a Panther.''