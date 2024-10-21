Open Extended Reactions

The NFL on Monday announced that it has flexed the Indianapolis Colts-Minnesota Vikings game in Week 9 to the Sunday night slot on NBC, bumping the Jacksonville Jaguars-Philadelphia Eagles game to Sunday afternoon.

The Nov. 3 game between the host Vikings and the Colts was originally scheduled as a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Jaguars-Eagles will kick off at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

Indianapolis is also scheduled as the "Sunday Night Football" game two weeks later at the New York Jets in Week 11.

The Colts are 4-3 entering Week 8 and the Vikings are 5-1.