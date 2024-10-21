Check out some options on the waiver wire as we get into the middle of the fantasy football season. (1:34)

The NFL is a "next man up" league and, by extension, your fantasy football league is as well. No matter how well your draft went, it's the moves you make as the season unfolds that will ultimately decide if you're playoff-bound or planning for next season. Every week, we'll help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.

There were a number of injuries suffered during Week 7. From a fantasy standpoint, the most impactful one may be the 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, who is out for the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday against the Chiefs. Last season, Aiyuk finished with 75 catches, 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, ranking as fantasy's WR14. He struggled this season, however, with just 25 catches for 374 yards and no touchdowns. Aiyuk managed double-digit fantasy points in just one game.

Jauan Jennings (rostered in 45.6% of ESPN leagues) will help fill Aiyuk's void for the 49ers, and his roster percentage is set to rise significantly. Jennings displayed his potential in Week 3 against the Rams when he scored 46.5 fantasy points against the Rams. Keep an eye on Ricky Pearsall (5.5%) in deeper leagues. He will take on a larger role in the 49ers' offense moving forward.

Now, let's dive into this week's waiver wire, starting with a group of wide receivers who can help you.

Wide receiver

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (44.4% rostered): Fantasy managers might be surprised to learn Coleman is the biggest beneficiary of the Bills' acquisition of Amari Cooper. The rookie won't face the pressure of being Josh Allen's No. 1 target, which could lead to more favorable cornerback matchups. Plus, he benefits from being mentored by Cooper. Coleman saw seven targets and finished with 16.5 fantasy points against the Titans on Sunday. His 125 receiving yards were the most by a Bills rookie since Sammy Watkins in Week 14 of 2014. Coleman is a solid flex option in deeper leagues against the Seahawks in Week 8.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (37.0%): Doubs led the Packers in targets (10), receptions (8) and receiving yards (94) on Sunday against the Texans. He's now scored 17 or more fantasy points in back-to-back games. Green Bay faces the Jaguars in Week 8 and the Lions in Week 9. Both defenses rank in the top five for fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. It's a great time to pick him up as bye weeks start piling up.

Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys (26.8%): The Cowboys had a Week 7 bye, but don't forget Tolbert. With Brandin Cooks on IR, Tolbert is now the No. 2 receiver. He's seen 15 targets over the past two games. Also, according to my colleague Mike Clay's strength of schedule matrix, the Cowboys have one of the easiest WR schedules for the rest of the season.

Jalen McMillan (1.4%) and Trey Palmer (0.4%), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans left Monday's game against the Ravens after aggravating a hamstring injury and Chris Godwin dislocated his ankle late in the game and is expected to miss the season. It's unclear how long Evans will be out, but this is a big hit for the Buccaneers. Together, Evans and Godwin averaged 15.8 targets per game, some of which will now go to McMillan and Palmer. I prefer McMillan between the two. He was drafted to the team to add depth and ran the third-most routes behind Evans and Godwin prior to Monday night's game. McMillan is also talented enough as a route runner to work on the outside or from the slot. However, offensive coordinator Liam Coen could lean more on Rachaad White, Bucky Irving, and Sean Tucker in both the run game and as receiving options out of the backfield. Cade Otton will also see an increase in targets, but more on him later in the column.

Quick hits

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs (46.6%): This is a stash play for future bye weeks here, as Smith-Schuster left Sunday's game against the Niners early after aggravating a hamstring injury he had suffered during practice a few days prior. He has already been ruled out for this week's game against the Raiders, so you may need to be patient in awaiting his return. With Rashee Rice out for the season, the Chiefs really need him.

Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos (0.7%): Franklin's role in the Broncos' offense is growing. Over the past two weeks, he leads the team in targets (9) and receptions (7). He's scored at least 10 fantasy points in back-to-back games, his snaps are increasing and he's building a great rapport with Nix. He's a solid add for deeper leagues.

Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns (0.3%): With Amari Cooper traded to the Bills, Tillman's role in the Browns' offense increased significantly. He led the team with 12 targets and ran nearly as many routes as Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku on Sunday against the Bengals. Tillman finished with 18.1 fantasy points, making him a solid option in deeper leagues. The Browns face a vulnerable Ravens secondary in Week 8, so he's worth considering.

Quarterback

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (45.3%): Darnold managed 16.2 fantasy points against the Lions in Week 7 but scored at least 20 points in each game during Weeks 2 through 4. He has strong receiving playmakers in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, who should return soon from a knee injury. From Weeks 8 through 10, Darnold faces the Rams, Colts and Jaguars -- each of whom ranks top 12 in fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks. If you need a QB, don't overlook Darnold.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (16.1%): Nix isn't lighting it up like fellow rookies Jayden Daniels or Caleb Williams, but he's been quietly consistent. He's scored at least 19 fantasy points in three of his past five games and he's rushed for 47 yards or more three times in that span, adding two rushing TDs. With a favorable Week 8 matchup against the Panthers, Nix offers a safe floor, especially in superflex formats.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (13.3%): Maye is a rookie quarterback on the rise. He's the first quarterback in five seasons to throw for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first two starts. He's also scored at least 19 fantasy points in back-to-back games. This makes him a solid option as your QB2 in superflex formats. Maye will face a Jets defense in Week 8 that just allowed 24.8 fantasy points to Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday night.

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (5.2%): It's just one game, but the Steelers' offense looked more balanced and effective with Wilson under center. Pittsburgh typically relies on its running game, but Wilson established a strong connection with George Pickens, finishing with 24.8 fantasy points. He's likely to remain the starter against the Giants in Week 8 given this performance and is a solid option for managers in superflex formats.

Quick hits

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (26.5%): The Dolphins' offense has struggled mightily without Tagovailoa. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports he is expected to resume practicing this week for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Bills. The hope is he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Cardinals.

Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns (0.4%): Winston started the day as the emergency QB, but everything changed when Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. He was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who then sustained a finger injury, leading to Winston stepping in. The last time Winston started was with the Saints in 2022, when he averaged 286 passing yards per game over three starts. Keep an eye on which signal-caller the Browns tab as the starter in the coming days, but Winston is easily the more fantasy-viable option.

Running back

play 1:42 What to make of the Giants backfield Daniel Dopp, Stephania Bell and Field Yates break down the uncertainty of the Giants backfield between Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (47.5%): Tracy had a quiet game on Sunday against the Eagles, finishing with just nine touches and 6.2 fantasy points. That's a big drop from the 23 touches and 22.7 points he posted against the Bengals last week. But context matters. The Giants were playing from behind, leading to only 18 rushing attempts overall. Despite this, Tracy led in snaps and routes run over Devin Singletary. He should be rostered in all leagues as the Giants look to bounce back against the Steelers in Week 8.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (45.1%): Warren saw nearly as many snaps as Najee Harris on Sunday night against the Jets, finishing with 14 touches compared to nine the week prior against the Raiders. As Warren moves further from his knee injury, his workload could continue to grow. He and Harris will operate as a committee for now. However, if Harris misses time, Warren could be a league-winner in a Steelers offense that ranks second in rushing attempts per game. He's on the flex radar against the Giants in Week 8.

Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders (42.5%): Mattison has taken over as the top option in the Raiders' backfield, surpassing Zamir White. He led the team in snaps, routes run and touches on Sunday against the Rams. Over the past three games, Mattison has averaged nearly 21 touches, scoring 10 or more fantasy points in each of those games, including two with at least 15 points. Despite the Raiders' offense ranking 25th in total yards and 26th in points scored per game, a running back like Mattison, with his volume of touches, deserves a spot on more fantasy rosters.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (14.7%): If you have James Cook on your fantasy team, Davis needs to be on your bench. In Week 6, when Cook was inactive against the Jets, Davis stepped up with 23 touches and 18.2 fantasy points. Fast forward to Sunday: the Bills had a big lead on the Titans, and Davis turned just six touches into 11.7 fantasy points. If Cook misses any time, Davis can easily fill that void. He's a rookie who should be rostered in more ESPN leagues.

Quick hits

Tyler Goodson, Indianapolis Colts (9.0%): Goodson has had eight or more touches and nine or more fantasy points in three consecutive weeks. He will continue to be a viable flex option in deeper leagues until Jonathan Taylor returns.

Tight end

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (42.3%): Otton hit season highs in targets, receptions, yards, and fantasy points (18.0) on Monday against the Ravens. With Godwin and potentially Evans out, he should see more involvement in the passing game. Since the start of 2023, Otton has led all tight ends in routes run, almost matching Godwin in that category. Given how unpredictable tight ends are this season, Otton is worth picking up on the chance he starts earning a larger target share.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (27.3%): Henry is a familiar face in this column, but I get why some fantasy managers are hesitant to trust him given the Patriots' inconsistent offense. However, with Maye under center, New England's offense has improved over the past two weeks. Henry has seen five or more targets and scored at least 13 fantasy points in back-to-back games. He leads the team in routes run and targets, making him a key part of the passing game. You can confidently view him as a low-end TE1 this week against a Seahawks defense that struggles against tight ends.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks (7.7%): Fant has remained productive, even with the Seahawks' tight end rotation. He leads the group in routes run and targets. Fant has also recorded four or more targets in consecutive games and scored more than 10 fantasy points in each. If you need a tight end, don't overlook him. The Seahawks rank ninth in plays per game, giving him ample opportunities to accumulate targets. Fant faces a Bills defense that allows the 10th-most receptions to tight ends. He's firmly on the TE2 radar.

Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins (1.7%): Smith has been a bright spot in the struggling Dolphins offense. In the past two games, he's racked up 15 targets and 33.7 fantasy points. What happens when Tua Tagovailoa returns is uncertain, but with how bleak the tight end landscape is, Smith is firmly on the TE1 radar.