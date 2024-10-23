Aaron Rodgers joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss Davante Adams' Jets debut and what he expects from Adams going forward. (1:27)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams is new in these parts, but that didn't stop him from delivering a fiery speech to the team after Sunday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Disturbed by what he perceived as "a dead sideline," Adams -- acquired via trade only five days before the game -- gave what quarterback Aaron Rodgers called "the realest speech I'd ever heard in a locker room in 20 years."

On Wednesday, Adams shared his motivation, explaining that he wanted to be a leader and culture changer for the Jets (2-5), who have dropped four straight games in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations. He said he wouldn't have slept if he had kept quiet.

"There was a lack of energy and urgency out there, and it was apparent," the former Las Vegas Raiders wideout said. "I played on teams that have that winning culture, and just basically I just took a moment to let them know I had reservations about speaking up too early and being too vocal too early. But I felt like in my mind, I said, 'F that, because we don't have time. I have to do whatever I have to do to help the team move forward.'"

Adams called it "a waste" to see that kind of attitude from a team with such a talented roster. He said there were instances in the game -- a 37-15 loss -- where no one celebrated the good plays. He cited Breece Hall's catch-and-run for 57 yards, saying those kinds of plays are supposed to be contagious.

But he said he didn't see any passion among his new teammates, as the Jets blew a 15-6 lead.

Rodgers made the same observation in his postgame news conference.

"To come out flat like that and essentially give away a game, that's unacceptable," said Adams, who caught only three passes for 30 yards. "So I'm just trying to bring a different type of swag and culture in here."

Adams, who made the playoffs in six of his first 10 seasons (all with the Green Bay Packers), alluded to the Jets' losing history. They have missed the playoffs for 13 straight years, the league's longest active drought. They face the New England Patriots (1-6) on Sunday in a virtual must-win game.

Rodgers was supposed to help change the culture, along with other big-name additions, but the losing has continued. Owner Woody Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh after five games, stunning the team. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich is 0-2.

Recalling the postgame scene, Rodgers said he looked over at Adams and could tell he was eager to speak up.

"I just could feel like Tae's about to say something," Rodgers said. "And then he started talking and everybody that was in that locker room felt it. I drove home with him after the game and just told him I'm proud of him of what he said in that moment."

Added defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw of the speech: "He was emotional. It wasn't B.S. It came from the heart. You could see the passion in his eyes. That dude is a real dude."

Adams said he received "amazing" feedback, including kind words from Johnson.

"Everybody had something to say about it, and I don't think there's one person in there that it didn't resonate with," the receiver said.

Adams made one of the more impressive plays in the game, preventing a pick-six by chasing down safety Beanie Bishop Jr. He ran 60 yards and made a diving tackle at the Jets' 1-yard line. The Steelers scored anyway, but Adams wanted to make a statement with his hustle play.

"If we go out the next game and we have the same type of issues, then it's a bigger issue," he said. "And me, regardless if I just got here, I'm a leader of this football team and whether or not every single person in there sees it that way, that's how I see it and that's my responsibility and that's something I take seriously."

Adams was asked why he didn't make any impassioned speeches with the Raiders.

"Two totally different situations," he said. "I'm talking about juice. The Raiders, we had juice. We had many other issues, but it wasn't about energy on the field and celebrating with one another."

The Jets are banged up in more ways than one. They have 15 players on the injury report, including Rodgers, who suffered a left hamstring injury against the Steelers and was limited in Wednesday's practice. He's also dealing with a left low-ankle sprain and left knee swelling, but he will play against New England. He downplayed the injuries, saying they haven't affected him.

"I feel good on game days," he said.