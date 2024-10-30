Open Extended Reactions

Jameis Winston has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday, becoming the first Cleveland Browns quarterback to win the award in four years.

Winston, making his first start since Sept. 25, 2022, passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' 29-24 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Winston set a franchise record for passing yards in a Browns starting debut and tossed the go-ahead touchdown with 59 seconds remaining.

It marks Winston's first Player of the Week award since Week 4 of the 2019 season, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He becomes the first Browns quarterback to be named Player of the Week since Baker Mayfield in Week 7 of the 2020 season.

Winston stepped in as starter for the injured Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending right Achilles tear in Week 7.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Winston will continue to start for the Browns (2-6), who host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) on Sunday.