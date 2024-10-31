Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Big games in New York state in the fall are nothing new for Josh Allen. This week, however, Allen was watching from the stands.

Before the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on the other side of the state this weekend, Allen and the Bills quarterbacks room took a quick trip to watch the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Allen said he wanted to treat the team's quarterbacks -- backup Mitch Trubisky, practice squad quarterback Mike White and Shane Buechele, who is on injured reserve -- to "something nice." White, who played baseball in high school and earned first-team All-Broward County honors as a pitcher, is a Yankees fan. "[The quarterbacks have] been helping me out in the quarterback room all year," Allen said Wednesday. "So, it's something we talked about and pulled the trigger on and decided to take a quick trip there and made it back in time for meetings, so it was good."

Josh Allen repping the Yankees at Game 4 pic.twitter.com/s1rX1t5MSU — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 30, 2024

The outing fit between the Bills coming back from a trip across the country -- beating the Seahawks 31-10 on Sunday -- and ahead of hosting the Dolphins this weekend (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Though Allen was wearing a Yankees hat at the game, the Firebaugh, California, native clarified that he grew up a San Francisco Giants fan, making him "a fan of whoever's playing the Dodgers." "I still love the Blue Jays," Allen said of the team closest to Buffalo geographically. "But yes, I mean, [the Yankees were] 3-0, rooting for the underdog. Obviously, we're the only [NFL] team in New York, so supporting our local teams, and got to love it, so hopefully they can scratch and claw their way back into this thing."