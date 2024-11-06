Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders' players received a clear message sent by the front office after they acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

"We want to win, and we want to win now," linebacker Bobby Wagner said. "It was cool for them to do that."

The Commanders (7-2) traded three picks to New Orleans -- 2025 third-, fourth- and sixth-round picks -- to get Lattimore and a 2025 fifth-round pick. He instantly improves a defense that ranks 18th in opposing quarterback rating and 21st in net yards per pass attempt.

Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, said his arrival pushes Washington closer to a goal of contending for a Super Bowl.

"Most definitely," he said. "I wouldn't be here if I didn't. They made that obvious with what they gave up to get me. I just got to do what I've got to do."

Which, he said, is "go out and do everything I can for the team, just being a dog."

Lattimore did not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury that sidelined him for New Orleans' loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It's uncertain when he'll practice, let alone whether he'll play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2).

But the Commanders will be cautious with Lattimore, wanting him to be healthy for the remainder of the season.

Lattimore provides Washington with a true No. 1 corner, something it has lacked for years. The organization's last Pro Bowl corner was DeAngelo Hall in 2010. Its last corner with multiple Pro Bowl appearances was Champ Bailey from 2000 to 2003.

Washington can now mix and match its other corners. The Commanders have Benjamin St-Juste, who adds length at 6-foot-3; Mike Sainristil, drafted as a slot corner but moved outside out of necessity; and Noah Igbinoghene.

"He can take away half the field," St-Juste said of Lattimore, "so we can work so many different [coverages] on the other side of the field."

St-Juste echoed Wagner's sentiment.

"It shows they have confidence in us, and they see us going far this season," St-Juste said.

Washington general manager Adam Peters said he and other members of the front office had been talking to multiple teams for a while about various players. The Commanders wanted a corner in particular. They did their homework on Lattimore, too, but Peters said they didn't think he was available -- until late in the process.

And, while Peters wants to build through the draft, he didn't mind giving up the picks because they entered the day with nine and still have seven. Washington still has a third-round pick acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in August for receiver Jahan Dotson. Peters also said the Commanders weighed what might be available in free agency and the draft -- and that they might need to find another cornerback in the offseason as well.

But they had no problem surrendering what they did for a player of Lattimore's caliber.

"He fits into any defense," Peters said. "So, whatever we're playing -- zone or man -- he's going to be able to do all that. He's a really, really smart player. He is a really instinctive player. He's physical, and those are things we're looking for."

Washington coach Dan Quinn said he watched how Lattimore covered top receivers in the past and said he would make it tough on contested catches for top wideouts.

Quinn also told a reporter, "You're barking up the right tree," when asked whether Lattimore's presence increases what they can call defensively.

"Not everybody can go and match on different players in different spots, left side, right side in the slot," Quinn said. "You've got to be smart to be able to do that. And he's shown over the course of his career the ability to move inside and outside and staying connected to receivers. He's a good tackler, so we're pumped he's here.

"We're adding a real dog-ass competitor into a group of guys that like to fight and like to battle."