The holiday week doesn't mean NFL teams are taking a break from uniform heat.
It's throwbacks galore on Thanksgiving as the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins will don familiar looks. The Cowboys will wear a traditional Turkey Day uniform, while the Dolphins will wear their white throwbacks. The Lions, who wore Thanksgiving throwbacks last season, will opt for a Honolulu blue combination. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will keep it simple for "Black Friday."
There are strong looks beyond the holiday. The New England Patriots are returning their "Red Patriot" throwbacks against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The New York Jets and Washington Commanders will be donning all-black.
Top uniforms will be showcased on "Monday Night Football," too. The Cleveland Browns will wear their "White Out" look headlined by the 1946 throwbacks, while the Denver Broncos will debut a midnight navy alternate jersey.
Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action Week 13.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Gonna be icy 🥶 pic.twitter.com/cBEVey62DP— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 27, 2024
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Purple
Black on purple for the Battle of the Birds❕@Invisalign pic.twitter.com/4D42weqist— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 27, 2024
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
See you on Sunday night. 💯@DeltaSonicWash | #SFvsBUF pic.twitter.com/kk22t4svxC— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 27, 2024
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Dark navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Dark navy
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Orange
Pants: Black
Steelers week.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 25, 2024
Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/yv8qo882mt
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: White
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
dressin' up for the holiday 👔#NYGvsDAL | @AveryDennison pic.twitter.com/GE9aRUlCB5— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 27, 2024
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Summit white
Jersey: Midnight navy
Pants: TBA
Night Mode: 🔛 pic.twitter.com/aX1i2JCpYe— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2024
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Honolulu blue
Pants: Honolulu blue
Blueberries are on this year's Thanksgiving table! pic.twitter.com/353QACAseF— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 27, 2024
All teams playing on Thanksgiving Day wear a John Madden jersey patch. Here is ours! pic.twitter.com/2JwPWXHAt0— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 27, 2024
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: Deep steel blue
Week 1️⃣3️⃣ threads pic.twitter.com/4CE5wyIwIE— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 27, 2024
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: Teal
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: TBA
Jersey: TBA
Pants: TBA
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Throwback threads for Thanksgiving 🦃 pic.twitter.com/KgAQwBC1Fl— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 27, 2024
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: Purple
Pants: White
New England Patriots
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Colliding with the Colts. pic.twitter.com/AqglrI5BAk— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 27, 2024
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: TBA
Jersey: TBA
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝙄𝙉 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆 pic.twitter.com/vV10FrV17m— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 27, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
🔜 Week 13 #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/k6iPy4Nlgp— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 26, 2024
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
The threads for New York. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/0FvDBmO4xj— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 27, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Light blue
🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in white jerseys with light blue britches and all white socks in Sunday's game at the @Commanders. 👖 pic.twitter.com/i02hCdaMTs— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 27, 2024
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
⚫️⚫️⚫️@SeatGeek | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/aAp3hCVgI9— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 27, 2024