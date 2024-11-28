Open Extended Reactions

The holiday week doesn't mean NFL teams are taking a break from uniform heat.

It's throwbacks galore on Thanksgiving as the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins will don familiar looks. The Cowboys will wear a traditional Turkey Day uniform, while the Dolphins will wear their white throwbacks. The Lions, who wore Thanksgiving throwbacks last season, will opt for a Honolulu blue combination. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will keep it simple for "Black Friday."

There are strong looks beyond the holiday. The New England Patriots are returning their "Red Patriot" throwbacks against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The New York Jets and Washington Commanders will be donning all-black.

Top uniforms will be showcased on "Monday Night Football," too. The Cleveland Browns will wear their "White Out" look headlined by the 1946 throwbacks, while the Denver Broncos will debut a midnight navy alternate jersey.

Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action Week 13.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Gonna be icy 🥶 pic.twitter.com/cBEVey62DP — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 27, 2024

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Purple

Black on purple for the Battle of the Birds❕@Invisalign pic.twitter.com/4D42weqist — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 27, 2024

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Dark navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Dark navy

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Orange

Pants: Black

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Summit white

Jersey: Midnight navy

Pants: TBA

Detroit Lions

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Honolulu blue

Pants: Honolulu blue

Blueberries are on this year's Thanksgiving table! pic.twitter.com/353QACAseF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 27, 2024

All teams playing on Thanksgiving Day wear a John Madden jersey patch. Here is ours! pic.twitter.com/2JwPWXHAt0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 27, 2024

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: Deep steel blue

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: Teal

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Helmet: TBA

Jersey: TBA

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Miami Dolphins

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Throwback threads for Thanksgiving 🦃 pic.twitter.com/KgAQwBC1Fl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 27, 2024

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: Purple

Pants: White

New England Patriots

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Colliding with the Colts. pic.twitter.com/AqglrI5BAk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 27, 2024

Helmet: TBA

Jersey: TBA

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

New York Jets

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝙄𝙉 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆 pic.twitter.com/vV10FrV17m — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 27, 2024

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

The threads for New York. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/0FvDBmO4xj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 27, 2024

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Light blue

🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in white jerseys with light blue britches and all white socks in Sunday's game at the @Commanders. 👖 pic.twitter.com/i02hCdaMTs — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 27, 2024

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black