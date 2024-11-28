        <
          NFL Week 13 uniforms: Cowboys, Dolphins wearing throwbacks

          The Dallas Cowboys will wear throwback uniforms on Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNNov 28, 2024, 04:52 PM

          The holiday week doesn't mean NFL teams are taking a break from uniform heat.

          It's throwbacks galore on Thanksgiving as the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins will don familiar looks. The Cowboys will wear a traditional Turkey Day uniform, while the Dolphins will wear their white throwbacks. The Lions, who wore Thanksgiving throwbacks last season, will opt for a Honolulu blue combination. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will keep it simple for "Black Friday."

          There are strong looks beyond the holiday. The New England Patriots are returning their "Red Patriot" throwbacks against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The New York Jets and Washington Commanders will be donning all-black.

          Top uniforms will be showcased on "Monday Night Football," too. The Cleveland Browns will wear their "White Out" look headlined by the 1946 throwbacks, while the Denver Broncos will debut a midnight navy alternate jersey.

          Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action Week 13.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Purple

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Dark navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Dark navy

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Orange

          Pants: Black

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Summit white

          Jersey: Midnight navy

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Honolulu blue

          Pants: Honolulu blue

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Deep steel blue

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: Teal

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: TBA

          Jersey: TBA

          Pants: TBA

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: White

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: TBA

          Jersey: TBA

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Light blue

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black