EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants fans have had enough of the losing. Even before they saw their team drop an eighth straight game, a plane flew over MetLife Stadium with a banner imploring ownership to get it together.

"MR MARA ENOUGH - PLZ FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE," the banner read, addressing Giants president and CEO John Mara.

Then the team went out and found a different way to lose, this time getting a game-tying field goal blocked in the final seconds of a 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Mara declined comment when asked afterward about the plane, a move reminiscent of the late 1970s when fans expressed their displeasure with a banner that read, "15 Years of Lousy Football....We've Had Enough."

These Giants (2-11) have now missed the playoffs in 11 of the past 13 seasons. The current group is in the midst of one of the worst years in the storied franchise's history, all while the team is celebrating its 100th season.

Not exactly what anyone wanted.

"Look, we won two games. I'm not happy, either," coach Brian Daboll said when asked about the plane.

Daboll said he was unaware of the pregame stunt until notified by the media. He seemed more concerned with his team's mistakes than the embarrassment that comes with a banner calling his team a dumpster fire.

The Giants had 12 penalties for 112 yards in Sunday's contest. They had a holding penalty negate a 56-yard punt return touchdown and a personal foul take a field goal off the board. It created a nonoptimal situation with a far-too-familiar outcome.

"I'm disappointed we have two wins," Daboll said. "So just going to keep on grinding it out, trying to keep developing these young players. Get ready for next week."

It might not get any better. The Giants will be heavy underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens (who are coming off a bye) at MetLife Stadium next week. The fans likely will not be any happier with this team that hasn't won since early October.

It became evident that a portion of the fan base had reached its boiling point hours before the start of Sunday's game against the Saints. That is when the small plane began circling MetLife Stadium as fans in the parking lots and those inside the stadium took pictures and videos. The plane made several laps around the area before disappearing into the clouds.

"Did not see it," said quarterback Drew Lock, who began the game with eight straight incompletions and finished 21-of-49 passing with an interception. "That's going to pretty far lengths to try and take a message but, no, I did not see it."

Once the game began, there were fans wearing paper bags over their heads with various messages. Among them: "2-10 Sell the Team" and "One Giant Mistake!" Some fans even cheered the blocked field goal as they eye the top pick in next year's draft. The Giants are currently the heavy favorites to land the No. 1 pick at 40.1%, according to FPI.

The plane was still the showstopper, even more so than the product on the field. It left the players seemingly unsure how to even answer questions about what they made of the stunt.

Veteran Brian Burns didn't have a comment on the situation. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers didn't quite know how to respond. Neither of them saw it before the game.

"I ain't pay for the plane," Nabers said.

If they looked hard enough, they could have noticed a fan base that seems to have reached a tipping point with the struggles. The stadium was filled with empty seats despite it being a comfortable December afternoon in New Jersey. Those in attendance were treated to much of the same offensive incompetence they've become accustomed to seeing.

The Giants fell to 0-7 at home this season. They're averaging 14.9 points per game, last in the NFL and more than two full points less than any other team. They're averaging 10.1 points per game at home.

They're at a loss to explain the seemingly never-ending mistakes that are costing them games.

"I don't know how you want me to answer that," Nabers said. "That is just football. That is just the New York Giants this year."