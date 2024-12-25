        <
        >

          Derrick Henry sets single-season Ravens TD record on Christmas

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterDec 25, 2024, 09:54 PM
            Close
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
            Follow on X

          HOUSTON -- With a 2-yard touchdown run on the opening drive, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry ended a scoring drought and put himself in the franchise's record book on Wednesday versus the Houston Texans.

          Henry set a Ravens single-season record with his 16th total touchdown, surpassing Ray Rice (2011) and Mark Ingram (2019). It also ended a four-game touchdown drought for Henry, the third longest of his career.

          The Ravens are not known for being fast starters. This was Baltimore's first opening-drive touchdown since its Week 5 game at Cincinnati. With the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier Wednesday, the Ravens control their fate in the AFC North.

          Baltimore can repeat as division champions by winning its last two regular-season games; the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns next week.