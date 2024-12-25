Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- With a 2-yard touchdown run on the opening drive, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry ended a scoring drought and put himself in the franchise's record book on Wednesday versus the Houston Texans.

Henry set a Ravens single-season record with his 16th total touchdown, surpassing Ray Rice (2011) and Mark Ingram (2019). It also ended a four-game touchdown drought for Henry, the third longest of his career.

The Ravens are not known for being fast starters. This was Baltimore's first opening-drive touchdown since its Week 5 game at Cincinnati. With the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier Wednesday, the Ravens control their fate in the AFC North.

Baltimore can repeat as division champions by winning its last two regular-season games; the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns next week.