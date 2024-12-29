Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- First, Sam Darnold hit Jalen Nailor for a 31-yard touchdown pass. Then, on the opening drive of the third quarter between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Darnold hit Jordan Addison for an 18-yard score.

The pass to Addison expanded the Vikings' lead to 20-3 as they attempt to keep alive their hopes for clinching the NFC's No. 1 overall seed.

Earlier in the game, Addison had just missed coming down with what would have been a 39-yard score. This time, Darnold stepped up in the pocket and threw a pass with less air underneath it that allowed Addison to keep his distance from the Packers' defense.

Earlier, Nailor got behind the Packers' defense in part because the Vikings' top two receivers, Addison and Justin Jefferson, ran intermediate routes. It was Nailor's sixth touchdown reception of the season on a total of 36 receptions.

The pass was the first completion this season against the Packers that traveled 30 or more yards in the air.

Darnold added a nine-yard screen pass to Cam Akers late in the third.