INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Geno Smith is hoping to close out the season by hitting the $6 million worth of escalators he has on the line in the team's finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

But even if he doesn't add to his bank account on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback will have added a play to his 2024 highlight reel.

Facing a third-and-6 from the Rams' 20-yard line in the second quarter, Smith stepped up in the pocket, spun out of a would-be sack and hit DK Metcalf in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown.

Smith's second TD of the first half gave Seattle a 14-3 lead.

Smith has three escalators he can reach Sunday, all worth $2 million. One is for the Seahawks (9-7) getting a 10th win. Another is for Smith finishing the season with at least 4,282 passing yards. The other is for Smith finishing the year at or above 69.7555% completion rate.

Entering Sunday, Smith had thrown for 4,097 yards -- putting him 185 away from the threshold for that escalator -- and had completed 70.2359% of his passes.

Through the Seahawks' first four drives, he was 11 of 13 for 130 yards and two touchdowns.