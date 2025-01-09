Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown was absent from Thursday's practice as he manages a knee injury that Philadelphia does not believe will keep him out of Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Packers.

Brown was listed on Wednesday's practice report as limited with a knee/rest designation. Brown was spotted exiting that practice with a staffer less than 10 minutes into the session. He did not return, according to a team source, who added Brown's departure was part of the plan.

The Eagles struck a similar tone Thursday after Brown was not present on the practice field, maintaining that this is all part of the maintenance plan for the three-time Pro Bowler and the team expects him to play Sunday.

With Brown missing the bulk of practice this week, there will be little time to get on-field work in with quarterback Jalen Hurts, who practiced for the second straight day as he continues to progress through the concussion protocol.

Hurts suffered the concussion in the first quarter against the Commanders on Dec. 22 and did not see the field again until Wednesday. Coach Nick Sirianni said he is not concerned about Hurts showing signs of rust following an extended layoff.

"This is why you go through the process of practicing and all the things that you do at practice to get on the same page and do everything there," he said. "We feel like we practice at a very high intensity level. This is why you go out there and do those things."

Brown first appeared on the injury report with a knee injury on Dec. 19. Brown indicated he came out of the Week 15 matchup against the Steelers healthy, suggesting it occurred during practice.

He appeared in the next two games against the Commanders and Cowboys, totaling 11 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns before sitting out the regular-season finale against the Giants, as the Eagles rested most of their starters with the No. 2 seed in the playoffs locked up.

Brown missed three games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury. The Eagles went 1-2 in those games before rattling off 10 straight wins with him back in the lineup en route to a 14-3 finish.

Brown played a big role in the regular-season opener against the Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, hauling in five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia's 34-29 victory.

A hamstring injury kept Brown out of the Eagles' wild-card game last January against the Buccaneers -- a 32-9 loss that cemented Philadelphia's 1-6 collapse down the stretch.