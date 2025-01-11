After a long regular season, the quest for the Vince Lombardi Trophy has reached its final stage: the NFL playoffs.
Starting Saturday, 12 of the 14 teams competing for the NFL's yearly crown will play their first game of the postseason in the wild-card round. With three days of football on tap from Philadelphia to Houston, the scenes across the first round of the NFL playoffs will almost certainly be memorable.
Here are the sights and sounds from the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
Chargers paying homage to Los Angeles, LAFD
cleannnnn pic.twitter.com/aOUf5ftLTN— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 11, 2025
Slime time at NRG Stadium
IT'S SLIME TINE pic.twitter.com/q9WNjKQSFI— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 11, 2025
Stroud has Tank Dell on his heart, literally
Reppin' for @Tankdell4 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7p3SqDl6sm— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 11, 2025
Views from the Texans locker room
All blue everything 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Gq3go9NDYp— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 11, 2025
H-Town is ready for the playoffs
The smell of playoff football is in the air 🤌 pic.twitter.com/UrsxFLaR7V— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 11, 2025