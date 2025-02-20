Marcus Spears wonders if Kellen Moore can replicate the early success Sean Payton had as coach of the New Orleans Saints. (1:02)

The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire Doug Nussmeier as their new offensive coordinator, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Nussmeier has worked alongside new Saints head coach Kellen Moore at a number of stops, most recently in Philadelphia where he served as quarterbacks coach for Jalen Hurts and the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Nussmeier was the quarterbacks coach during Moore's stints as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys (2019-22) and Los Angeles Chargers (2023) as well.

Nussmeier, 54, is a former QB himself with ties to the area. He was selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 draft out of Idaho and spent four seasons in New Orleans, followed by brief stints with the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.

Doug Nussmeier is expected to follow Kellen Moore to New Orleans to be the Saints' offensive coordinator. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

His son, Garrett Nussmeier, is the starting quarterback at LSU.

Moore, who was hired as the Saints' new head coach after the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LIX, has said he will call the offensive plays for New Orleans next season.

The Eagles on Wednesday promoted passing game coordinator/associate head coach Kevin Patullo to the offensive coordinator position to replace Moore.

Doug Nussmeier has previously worked as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in the college ranks with Fresno State, Washington, Florida, Michigan and Alabama. He was the offensive coordinator in 2012 when the Crimson Tide won the national championship.

"I think he's an outstanding coach who played the position at a very high level in the NFL and in big-time college football," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of Nussmeier in December.

"I just think he's done a really nice job of coaching Jalen and coaching the other guys. I think he's fit in really well with our staff. Obviously, he and Kellen have a prior relationship."

