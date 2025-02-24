Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly assaulting a police officer Sunday, according to court records.

The Denver Post, citing an affidavit, reported that Wilhoite allegedly punched an officer in the face at Denver International Airport on Sunday.

Wilhoite, who appeared in court for a hearing Monday, faces a charge of second-degree assault of a peace officer.

According to the newspaper, Wilhoite told the officer to "shut the (expletive) up" after being approached and being told he couldn't leave his vehicle unattended in a drop-off lane. Wilhoite then "bumped his chest" into the police officer, per the affidavit, and after being shoved back, punched the officer's face.

Michael Wilhoite has been the Broncos' outside linebackers coach for each of the past two seasons. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

The officer, who fell to the ground, used his taser on Wilhoite, hitting him in his left hip and side, but the Broncos assistant was able to drive away. The officer reported jaw pain and had "visible injuries" on his knees, the Post reported, citing the affidavit.

Wilhoite, 38, was later arrested and booked in the Denver jail Sunday on a no-bond hold. His bond was set Monday at $5,000, according to court records.

"These are routine, everyday interactions that thousands of people get through successfully at the airport without assaulting a police officer," Magistrate Arnie Beckman said at the court hearing, according to the Post. "That a routine, everyday encounter turned violent is concerning to the court."

The Broncos issued a statement saying they are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information.

Wilhoite joined the Broncos' staff in 2023 after previously working for head coach Sean Payton as a defensive assistant and special teams assistant in 2019 and 2020. He was the linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 and 2022.

Wilhoite played linebacker in the NFL for six seasons, registering 298 tackles and four interceptions in 79 games (45 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers (2012-16) and Seattle Seahawks (2017).

Field Level Media contributed to this report.