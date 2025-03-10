Open Extended Reactions

The Green Bay Packers are signing guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After spending his rookie season in a reserve role, Banks became a dependable starter for the San Francisco 49ers over the past three seasons, working exclusively at left guard.

Since stepping into that starting role in 2022, Banks has started 43 games, posting a pass block win rate of 89.9% and a run block win rate of 66.5%.

Banks, 27, had his best season in both categories in 2024 with a 91.7% pass block win rate and a 69% run block win rate, with three sacks attributed to his blocking.

The Packers planned to tinker with their offensive line, especially on the interior where center Josh Myers is not likely to be re-signed. They could move either of their guards, Elgton Jenkins or Sean Rhyan, to center.

Given that Banks played almost exclusively at left guard, that could be an indication of a plan to move Jenkins to center. The Packers also want to find a way to get their 2024 first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, into a starting role on the offensive line.

A 2021 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, Banks has dealt with various injuries, including a concussion and knee and toe ailments, that have cost him games. He finished 2024 on injured reserve with a knee issue, though it did not require surgery, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky and Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.