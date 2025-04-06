Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead announced his retirement Saturday night, ending his decorated 12-year NFL career.

Armstead, 33, announced the news at a party he hosted in Miami to celebrate his next chapter, with several former teammates in attendance.

The five-time Pro Bowl standout signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Dolphins in 2022 and spent three seasons as the team's starting left tackle. During that span, he was named to two Pro Bowls and was a three-time team captain.

A third-round pick out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff by the New Orleans Saints in 2013, the Cahokia, Illinois, native set an NFL scouting combine record for an offensive lineman with a 4.71-second 40-yard dash.

Armstead spent his first nine seasons with the Saints before signing with Miami, where he immediately took on a veteran leadership role for a team amid several coaching and roster changes.

While he was instrumental in the development of offensive linemen such as Austin Jackson and Patrick Paul, Armstead also proved to be influential for players on the other side of the ball, including 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson.

"Just getting an offensive perspective, especially against one of the greatest, just learning from him," Robinson said in August. "I go against him in practice, and he's doing things that I've never seen before from an O-lineman.

"He gave me tips on how I could work on that. I can't tell the tips, but it definitely worked."

Armstead's retirement leaves the Dolphins without a starting left tackle, although 2024 second-round pick Paul is expected to fill the vacancy. Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at the NFL scouting combine in February that the team was operating this offseason as if Armstead would not return in 2025.

It also leaves Miami without two of the most respected voices in its locker room, after Calais Campbell signed with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week. Multiple players and McDaniel admit to needing a stronger culture of accountability moving forward, and they will have to find a way to replace nearly three decades' worth of NFL experience.