HENDERSON, Nev. -- Speaking to reporters for the first time since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith highlighted his relationship with coach Pete Carroll as one of the biggest reasons for wanting to wear the silver and black.

"I think there is unfinished business," Smith said Monday. "And I think, when people think about my story, Coach Carroll was a big part of that. He gave me an opportunity when not many people would have."

Smith played five of his six seasons with the Seahawks under Carroll. Smith served as a backup for two seasons before emerging as the team's starter after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022.

While serving as a backup, Smith said he always believed that he could be a starter. So did Carroll. Smith played in 37 games under Carroll and threw for 8,641 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while making two Pro Bowl appearances.

"I mean, not weeks, I'm talking for years playing behind Russell [Wilson], and he just never let up on that thought. And it was so impressive to me," Carroll recalled. "As soon as we had the opportunity to put him in a position to take the lead, I couldn't wait. And he's been a winner ever since."

Carroll's belief in Smith has created a bond between the two that seems unbreakable. Smith called Carroll "legendary" and believes the 73-year-old's willingness to let players be themselves and his track record for winning make him an attractive coach to play for.

Quarterback Geno Smith said Monday that he and coach Pete Carroll have "unfinished business" with the Raiders. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I'll run through a wall for him, and he knows that," Smith said.

"I want to say, I might hit that wall before you get there," Carroll responded.

When Carroll saw an opportunity to trade for Smith, the team didn't hesitate to get a deal done. The Raiders sent a 2025 third-round pick to Seattle for Smith, who said he has no hard feelings about how things ended with the Seahawks.

Smith has since signed a multiyear extension with the Raiders. Terms were not disclosed by the Raiders on Monday, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter last week that Smith received a two-year, $75 million extension that can be worth up to $85.5 million and includes $66.5 million in guaranteed money.

In Las Vegas, Carroll said, Smith provides "instant stability" at quarterback after three straight losing seasons and having six players start at quarterback since moving on from Derek Carr after the 2022 season.

Despite Smith's final season in Seattle being considered a down year after he threw 15 interceptions, he finished fourth in passing yards (4,320) and fifth in completion percentage (70.4%).

"Not in a cocky or arrogant way, but I just feel that I'm one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL," Smith said. "I'm out to go out there and prove it."

Carroll is not the only one excited about Smith's arrival. Raiders GM John Spytek said he's thrilled to have Smith as the quarterback because the veteran's journey could be a great resource to the rest of the team.

Smith even had a video call with Tom Brady once the trade had been finalized and was invited to the minority owner's home.

"I went to his home and got a chance to just spend about an hour and just talk ball with him and just talk about life," Smith said. "... I want to learn as much as I can from him, the greatest quarterback to play the game. I mean, there's so many things that you can learn. I think the main thing is that I'm here to win, and I'm here to do the right things for my teammates, just as he did."