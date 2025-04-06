Jack Jones comes up with an interception to give the ball back to the Raiders. (0:33)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing cornerback Jack Jones after attempting to trade him, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

The Raiders will save $3.4 million in salary cap space by moving on from Jones.

Jones played in 24 games with the Raiders after the franchise claimed him off waivers in 2023 following his release from the New England Patriots, where he played only one full season.

In 2024, Jones started 16 games and totaled career bests in tackles (69), passes defended (16) and interceptions (3). But Jones gave up 698 yards, 9 touchdowns and a passer rating of 108.9 on 88 targets as the nearest defender.

After the departures of Jones and Nate Hobbs, who joined the Green Bay Packers on a four-year deal, the Raiders' cornerback room features Jakorian Bennett, 2024 fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson, M.J. Devonshire, Kyu Blu Kelly, Eric Stokes and Darnay Holmes.

Bennett, Stokes and Richardson play mostly on the outside, and Holmes is the team's lone nickel cornerback. At the annual league meeting, general manager John Spytek said the team had to figure out the nickel spot.

"The nickel is a critical spot in Pete [Carroll]'s and [defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's] defense," Spytek said. "... We stress the importance of that position in our defense. They're asked to do a lot, and they can be hard to find."

Expect the Raiders to use this month's draft to improve their depth at cornerback. Las Vegas could target Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the first round. Meanwhile, players such as Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky) and Trey Amos (Ole Miss) could be potential Day 2 picks.

