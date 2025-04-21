Open Extended Reactions

A two-way standout with the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter is one of the most tantalizing prospects in this year's NFL draft. Adding to his hype? The fact that he's only months removed from being awarded college football's highest honor, the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter entering the league on the back of such a memorable college season probably will offer a boost to his draft stock -- but how have other players in similar situations fared?

Eleven of the 20 Heisman winners that preceded Hunter would go on to be drafted in the ensuing spring. Here's how their professional careers played out.

Jayden Daniels

No. 2 in the 2024 draft, Washington Commanders

The most recent immediate Heisman success story, Daniels took the NFL by storm in his first season. The former LSU star was an immediate hit in Washington, leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. He threw for over 3,500 yards and rushed for just under 900 more en route to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

DeVonta Smith

No. 10 in the 2021 draft, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith quickly made an impact with the Eagles' offense in his first season, amassing 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He'd follow up his solid rookie season with over 1,000 receiving yards in the 2022 and 2023 regular seasons.

Joe Burrow

No. 1 in the 2020 draft, Cincinnati Bengals

An injury cut short Burrow's debut season as a rookie in Cincinnati, but he returned to the field in fine form for Year 2, completing over 70% of his passes and throwing for 34 touchdowns. He has since earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections, and led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Kyler Murray

No. 1 in the 2019 draft, Arizona Cardinals

Murray was quick to find success for the Cardinals, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and being selected to a Pro Bowl in each of the next two years. He has failed to reach the same heights since, with two of his past three seasons being disrupted by an ACL injury.

Baker Mayfield

No. 1 in the 2018 draft, Cleveland Browns

Though he just recently turned 30, Mayfield's NFL career has come with plenty of twists. An up-and-down tenure with the Browns that included a playoff win in 2020 eventually flamed out, followed by brief stops with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield has found his footing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to the tune of consecutive Pro Bowl selections the past two years.

Derrick Henry

No. 45 in the 2016 draft, Tennessee Titans

Henry was taken in the second round after a monster junior season at Alabama, and started his professional career as a backup in the Tennessee backfield. He thrived after ascending to a starting role, and has now been one of the league's best running backs for over a half-decade. Now with the Baltimore Ravens, Henry rushed for 16 touchdowns to tie for the league lead this past season.

Marcus Mariota

No. 2 in the 2015 draft, Tennessee Titans

Mariota started over 50 games across the first four years of his career -- including a playoff win in 2017 -- but was eventually supplanted as the Titans starter by Ryan Tannehill in 2019. He has since transitioned to a journeyman role, serving as the backup for the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

Robert Griffin III

No. 2 in the 2012 draft, Washington Commanders

Earning Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in his debut season, Griffin seemed destined for stardom early in Washington. But injuries would plague his time with the team, and his career would end in 2021 after stints with the Browns and Ravens.

Cam Newton

No. 1 in the 2011 draft, Carolina Panthers

Much like Griffin, Newton's star shined bright early in his career -- the former Auburn standout was selected to a Pro Bowl and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in his rookie season. Years later, his 2015 season was one of the most dominant in recent memory, accounting for 45 touchdowns en route to a league MVP award -- and a Super Bowl appearance. But Newton struggled to replicate his MVP form, eventually playing his final games in the league in 2021.

Cam Newton was the top selection in the 2011 draft, rewarding the Carolina Panthers by earning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Troy Smith

No. 174 overall in the 2007 draft, Baltimore Ravens

A fifth-round selection by the Ravens, the former Ohio State standout never caught on in the league. He amassed eight career starts as a backup for Baltimore and the San Francisco 49ers.

Reggie Bush

No. 2 in the 2006 draft, New Orleans Saints

A former star for USC, Bush spent over a decade in the league with a number of franchises -- five seasons with the Saints, two with the Miami Dolphins, two with the Detroit Lions, one with the 49ers and one with the Buffalo Bills. He amassed over 5,000 rushing yards and over 50 total touchdowns across a productive career, as well as a Super Bowl win during his time with New Orleans.