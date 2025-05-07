Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Texans are re-signing defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Fatukasi, 30, started 11 games for the Texans last season and contributed to a Texans run defense that ranked ninth in fewest yards allowed (107) and eighth in yards per attempt (4.2).

Fatukasi isn't known for rushing the passer as he only had one sack last season and has 5.5 in his career. But he's impactful in defending the run. He led the Texans defense in run stuff rate (4.8%) and was tied for third in run stuff tackles (eight), according to Next Gen Stats.

Fatukasi returns to a defensive line room featuring Mario Edwards Jr., Sheldon Rankins, Tim Settle Jr. and Denico Autry.

The Texans signed Fatukasi in March 2024 after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A sixth-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 draft, Fatukasi has 187 tackles (27 for loss) and 22 quarterback hits in seven seasons.