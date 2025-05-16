Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- Kellen Moore didn't have the answers.

Less than three months after the New Orleans Saints named him head coach, Moore found himself confronting a barrage of news conference questions about a player he had never coached -- never even met with in person -- since taking the job. The Saints had announced quarterback Derek Carr's surprise retirement three hours prior, with the team saying in a statement that Carr experienced pain in his throwing shoulder in late March after his first significant throwing session of the offseason. The Saints said scans determined Carr had a torn right labrum and "significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff."

The dual May 10 statement from Carr and the team left a lot of questions. Twenty-three of them, in fact, were posed to Moore on Saturday.

When did Carr decide to retire? How did he get injured? Did you talk to Carr yourself about the retirement? Why did you say you were optimistic at league meetings that Carr would play if, according to your statement, you'd just found out Carr was injured? Why were the Saints searching for clarity on Carr's condition if his communication was "really good" as you said?

Moore steered clear of direct responses, praised Carr, discussed "the process," but he didn't provide any real details on what the process was. Carr has also not spoken directly on the matter since retiring -- attempts to reach him for this story were unsuccessful -- which hasn't kept the questions from coming, and hasn't prevented puzzled observers within the Saints organization and around the league from attempting to answer them.

Everyone concedes Carr is injured. Not everyone believes it's the full story of why he retired.

Derek Carr threw 40 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in two seasons with the Saints. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

DAYS BEFORE FREE agency in early March, word began to spread within league circles that Carr -- heading into the third season of a four-year, $150 million contract he signed with the Saints in 2023 -- was open to playing for a new team.

A Carr representative spoke with at least two teams in the market for a quarterback about potential interest in the veteran, according to three league sources. While one of the sources classified the contact as indirect, both front offices were made aware that Carr might be looking for a new playing home.

A Saints source said no permission was given in writing for Carr to speak to other teams. A separate Saints source said the team heard whispers of Carr's flirtation with other teams but didn't consider it a major issue, in part because Carr, after 11 years in the league and playing through injuries, had earned the right to evaluate his future. Outside talks never reached a serious point, according to sources who have familiarity with the conversations.

Only Carr could say why he would have been seeking an exit from New Orleans, but those around him have theories. One team source said Carr had a kinship with last season's battery of offensive coaches, departed coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, and had hoped they would return. The head coach who drafted Carr as a Raider and brought him to New Orleans, Dennis Allen, was gone. The Saints' plan to restructure Carr's contract was another potential source of friction -- Moore declined to comment on whether the team had asked Carr to take a pay cut.

In any event, the belief among multiple people interviewed is the Saints and Carr were not on the greatest of terms.

For his part, Moore had been unable to improve the relationship. In his introductory news conference Feb. 13, Moore had been noncommittal about Carr as the starter while also going out of his way to praise a player he'd faced back when Moore was a quarterback at Boise State.

When given the chance to clarify whether Carr would be the starting quarterback, Moore's answers didn't point to anything certain.

"Derek's a tremendous quarterback in this league," Moore said that day. "I've had so much respect for him. The journey that he's been on, he's a starter in this league. He's a premier player in this league. He's had a great journey obviously going from Fresno State to the Raiders and now here. Really excited to team up with him and go through this process."

The challenge got steeper for first-year Saints coach Kellen Moore following Carr's retirement. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

An AFC executive believes Moore had every intention of casting his lot with Carr, at least in 2025.

"A lot of the guys that interviewed [for the Saints head coaching job] thought they would have Derek," the exec said. "That was part of the appeal -- the [Saints] offense and what it was when healthy."

Though Moore expressed excitement in working with Carr and assumed he would be in the fold as the Saints' top starting option for 2025, he took the job understanding the Saints were likely headed toward quarterback purgatory. The 2025 season was the last with guaranteed money on Carr's contract, and after two years without a playoff berth, the Saints and Carr appeared poised for a breakup in 2026 barring undeniable chemistry between quarterback and coach.

"It was time to look at [quarterbacks in the draft] regardless," a Saints personnel source said. "That's where the value line was. Whether [Carr] played or not wouldn't dictate whether we select somebody."

Amid that reality, Moore received "mixed signals" about Carr's plans this offseason, according to multiple sources. When Carr didn't show up for voluntary workouts, one player source noted how rare it was for an established QB1 to be absent for such a session. Drew Brees' 2012 contract holdout is believed to be the last time it had happened with the Saints. Without offering specifics on the timing, Carr said during a guest sermon at Church LV in Las Vegas in April that he and his wife, Heather, had planned to fly to New Orleans earlier in the offseason. He said that Heather had been experiencing a health issue and had a miscarriage around the time of their scheduled trip.

Multiple team sources did not recall seeing Carr in the building this offseason, and one of those sources believes Carr's correspondence with teammates was minimal. Offensive coaches were in communication with Carr, but one team source noted those talks were more about life than football schematics.

Given that paradigm, both parties might have understood that a separation was possible.

But nowhere in the talk of an impending split -- nor in conversations Carr's camp had with other teams -- was any discussion of a potential career-ending injury.

Derek Carr suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand late in a Dec. 8 win over the New York Giants. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

TO BE SURE, Carr's injuries were a prevailing theme of the Saints' misbegotten 2024 season. After going 9-8 and narrowly missing the playoffs in 2023, Carr was limited to 10 games in 2024. He left an eventual loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 7 because of an oblique injury. Second-year player Jake Haener replaced him in that game before the Saints started Spencer Rattler the next week.

Carr returned a month later to a team that was 2-6, winning three of his next five starts to get New Orleans onto the fringe of the playoff race. But he injured his non-throwing hand and suffered a concussion while leaping for a first down near the sideline in a win over the Giants on Dec. 8. Carr would not play again. The Saints, who had fired Allen when the team was 2-7 and replaced him with special teams coach Darren Rizzi, did not win again.

Eleven days after the win against the Giants, Rizzi responded to an NFL Network report that said Carr was "very unlikely" to return because of the hand injury.

"He wants to come back and play this season," Rizzi said Dec. 19. "There's absolutely zero doubt about that. He's in here every day doing everything that he possibly can from a rehab standpoint to get himself back on the field.

Several team sources said the looming issue around Carr's late-season availability was the left hand injury listed on the injury report. Carr worked to return to action, with one player source recalling that Carr was able to throw but "couldn't take a snap." A shoulder injury never appeared on the injury report during the 2024 season, and a team source said Carr went through a routine physical at the end of the season like all the other players on the roster and no issues were voiced about the shoulder.

This is why, according to player and team sources, questions and curiosity linger among some in the Saints building about the injury that inspired Carr's retirement.

"What we thought was his injury going into [2025] looks a lot different now," said a team source, referring to the hand injury. Those same sources acknowledged Carr has played through injuries throughout his 11-year career and very well could have accumulated issues related to his shoulder over time.

"He wasn't in the mode of doing heavy throwing late in the year, and he tried to get ready, but the wrist just wasn't there yet, so it's possible he didn't discover problems [in the shoulder] until he started to do more," a Saints coaching source said about Carr's late-season process. Carr (with then-Saints coach Dennis Allen, owner Gayle Benson and GM Mickey Loomis) went 14-13 in two seasons as New Orleans' starter. Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

When exactly the labrum injury occurred is not clear, nor is the timeline for when Carr reported pain in his throwing shoulder to the Saints. While multiple team sources said they learned about Carr's injury around late March (the time when Carr reported the issue to the team, per the May 10 statement), a Saints coaching source said he first learned about the issue when an April 11 report surfaced on NFL Network that Carr had a shoulder injury that jeopardized his 2025 status.

Whenever the notification occurred, the team "got [the shoulder] looked at, found out what was going on" and hoped for the best, according to a high-ranking Saints source. "When he said pain, we're not thinking retirement," the source said. Carr attempted to rehab the injury but realized that functioning with it would be an arduous task, as outlined in the team's statement Saturday. Multiple sources said that's an important piece of the timeline between the March discovery of the injury and the May 10 announcement -- both sides wanted to see how the injury would respond to rehab.

Still, the belief among two player sources and one league source is that Carr had been at least considering retirement well before the extent of the shoulder problem was apparent, even if Carr was simply taking stock of his own career mortality as the season concluded.

Then why gauge interest from other teams? One source with knowledge of the situation said Carr was simply considering his options at that point. Even if retirement was a consideration, it was hardly a solidified plan. And Carr would not have been clear on the extent of the shoulder issue in early March when he was evaluating his potential market.

Would a Carr retirement announcement in, say, February have prompted New Orleans to pursue a veteran on a high-priced contract such as Sam Darnold? One team source said such a move would have been tough at the time because of the $40 million in guarantees for Carr on the books in 2025. "I think the draft was always the most logical play," the source said.

The Saints did heavy lifting on quarterbacks in the 2025 draft, and several league sources said they believe New Orleans spent significant time evaluating two in particular: Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and the team's eventual choice, Louisville's Tyler Shough.

Multiple rival teams wondered in the days leading up to the draft whether the Saints were a candidate to move up into the back end of the first round to select a quarterback. The New York Giants would do so, trading up to select Dart at No. 25. The Saints chose to remain patient, getting Shough at No. 40. Now the 25-year-old rookie might be their best option.

play 0:45 Flashback: New Saints head coach Kellen Moore faced Derek Carr in college Check out highlights from Kellen Moore and Boise State beating Derek Carr and Fresno State 57-7 back in 2011.

ONE DAY AFTER the season ended, Carr met the media. He addressed his contract, telling ESPN he would not take a pay cut but would be happy to restructure his contract to help the team. He discussed the details of his hand injury, saying he wouldn't need surgery, but did not mention a shoulder problem.

"I'm probably still a little bit away from getting cleared from all of that stuff," Carr said. "I did everything I could to try and be out there. I'm appreciative to the organization and Coach Rizz for giving me that chance. ... It came down to, I just couldn't hold a football. That's kind of important to do.

"The No. 1 thing is that I have to get healthy. I've got to take care of myself and then, the rest after that, is really out of my hands."

Whatever his deep-seated thoughts about retirement, Carr struck a positive tone about a future in New Orleans.

"I feel excited about being here because I feel like we finally, not only, the last 16, 17 games, played really well, but also my wife and I have been able to do what we do in the community. ... I'm super passionate about this city, our fans, this organization.

"Hopefully over the last two years I've proven to everyone in this building that all I care about is winning and that's what I want to do."

Carr was already well on his way to $200 million in career earnings. He had played through various systems and coaching staffs. Moore would have represented his seventh head coach and eighth playcaller since entering the league in 2014. He has played through many injuries -- including a serious one with the labrum that hadn't even been known. Within that context, his retirement should have perhaps been unsurprising.

play 0:30 Saints grab Tyler Shough with the 40th pick The Saints select Louisville QB Tyler Shough with the 40th pick as the third quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft.

As for a move to another team, Carr's $30 million in guaranteed salary and $10 million roster bonus "certainly didn't help" his attractiveness for a trade, according to a source from a team in the market for a quarterback. Money would have complicated any trade talks, had they intensified.

The Cleveland Browns decided to run it back with Joe Flacco while trading for Kenny Pickett and drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The Titans, whose head coach Brian Callahan oversaw Carr's quarterback room with the Raiders in 2018, selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. Another potential suitor, the Giants, rebuilt their quarterback room with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Dart.

Carr's best and perhaps only chance to be a QB1 was in New Orleans, before the injury appeared to make it all a moot point.

The Saints and Carr had agreed to keep their discussions on his future private until at least after the draft as they sorted things out. "The fact there were not a lot of leaks was by mutual consent," said a source familiar with their conversations, adding that Carr's goal was for the process to go smoothly for both parties.

While a high-ranking team source wasn't sure of the exact date when retirement became the only viable option, discussions on a contractual settlement took some time, of which the Saints didn't have much as they laid the groundwork for their next rookie class in the days before the draft.

What the sides worked out: Carr would keep his $10 million roster bonus and the $28.5 million signing bonus received in 2023, and the Saints would get cap relief from the $30 million in 2025 salary that Carr would forfeit. Carr did not want to earn a bloated salary against the team's cap with no intention or possibility of playing after surgery. "Integrity matters to him," a source who knows Carr well said.

Carr was initially set to count $69 million against the salary cap next year, but his retirement benefits the Saints two-fold: saving $30 million in cash and getting his salary off the books quicker. Had he remained on the team this season and been released in 2026, the Saints likely would have made him a post-June 1 cut to spread the cap hits into 2027.

An important piece of context is that general manager Mickey Loomis is 69 and has had his role for more than 20 years, a reality that has led some in the industry to express a belief that the organization is resistant to stark change. A more aggressive front office might have pushed the issue with Carr to find a swifter solution and made quarterback plans accordingly, an AFC executive said.

play 4:18 Saints release 2025 schedule with a rowdy news conference Saints coach Kellen Moore is joined at the podium by comedian Rob Kazi to reveals the team's schedule for the 2025 NFL season.

"They move slowly -- that's just the way they operate," the exec said. "Which has worked for them for a while. But they could use a reboot. If they go that route, they will need to start trading off veteran pieces in training camp."

One team source believes the Saints at least considered scaling back the roster in an effort to rebuild two years ago but that Loomis wants to make one last run at a winner. The Saints retained a number of their older veterans, working out incentive-based contracts for players such as Cameron Jordan (age 35) and Tyrann Mathieu (33), whose contracts are set to void next season along with Taysom Hill (34) and Demario Davis (36).

And, to be sure, Loomis is used to winning. The Saints were a perennial contender with Sean Payton on the sideline and Brees under center in the mid-2000s.

"I think they see things as the NFC South is still very winnable, and they are in a position to be underestimated now," a veteran NFL personnel man said. "They would have to rely heavily on the run to be successful this year in my opinion."

Deepening the intrigue is a 2026 quarterback class considered much deeper than this year's -- one that could include Texas quarterback Arch Manning, whose grandfather, Archie, was the No. 2 pick by the Saints in 1971, the last year New Orleans used a first-round pick on a passer. That connection is not lost on many in league circles.

Whatever the future at the position holds, the series of events that brought the Saints to a pivot point in their QB continuum, with a new coach left to answer questions in a mid-May news conference about the unforeseen retirement of the team's No. 1 quarterback, was not on the radar of many in the building.

"Is this what everybody anticipated? I don't think so," a team source said.