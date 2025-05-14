Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Washington Commanders, and the Detroit Lions will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day, it was announced Wednesday.

The Cowboys-Commanders game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Lions-Vikings game at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The games, which will be streamed by Netflix, will be part of a Christmas tripleheader that culminates with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. That matchup was announced Monday and will be streamed by Prime Video as part of its "Thursday Night Football" package of games.

Netflix signed a three-year deal with the NFL in 2024 to televise games on Christmas.

Last year's Netflix doubleheader that featured the Baltimore Ravens at the Houston Texans and Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers set a record as the most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history. The NFL and Nielsen said 65 million U.S. viewers tuned in for at least one minute of the games.

The full NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. A schedule release special will air at that time on ESPN2.