FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The stated goal of the organization, articulated recently by first-year coach Aaron Glenn, is to "move in silence."

In that case, the New York Jets may have found their ideal quarterback in Justin Fields, who, unlike his predecessor Aaron Rodgers, doesn't have a weekly national TV platform to spew his thoughts on all things football (and whatever else strikes his fancy). He also doesn't have a Netflix docuseries that explores the inner workings of his own being.

Personality-wise, Fields is about as far away from Rodgers as two starting quarterbacks could be. And that's fine by the Jets.

"There's a quiet confidence about that man that's unshakable," Glenn said of Fields, who, fittingly, showed up wearing a "Humble over Hype" T-shirt on the day he signed his contract in March.

The public unveiling of Fields will happen next week, when the Jets commence with their OTA practices. They've been working behind the curtain for six weeks, getting to know their new quarterback without the glare of the spotlight. After practice, Fields occasionally joins some teammates at a nearby golf simulator, where they hack away while building team bonds.

Except for a couple of appearances on celebrity row for New York Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, Fields has maintained a relatively low profile. This is a contrast to Rodgers, who seemed to be all over the city after his April, 2023 trade from the Green Bay Packers. While he infused the franchise with hope and confidence -- his Hall of Fame resume commanded the respect of teammates -- Rodgers was so ubiquitous that he overshadowed the team.

That doesn't seem like it will happen with Fields.

"He's a super good guy and super quiet," guard John Simpson said. "He stays to himself, and you could see how determined he is to be great. So it's going to be fun to watch."

Moving in silence.

"Even though he's not the most vocal person, he's active with his body language," Glenn said. "He's active with his one-on-one conversations. If he has to stand in front of the guys and say something, he will. He's not one of those guys that's going to talk just to talk because sometimes if you do that, you know players around you can get dead head. He says things when it needs to be said."

In a way, Fields and the Jets are similar in that they're both looking to polish their scuffed-up reputations. The Jets are tied with the Buffalo Sabres for the longest active playoff drought in North American sports (14 seasons), and Fields is on his third team in three years. He was traded by the Chicago Bears, who drafted him 11th overall in 2021, and not re-signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers despite a 4-2 record as their starter.

Maybe they need each other, Fields and the Jets.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields attends a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Frank Franklin II/AP

"I think a really good trait about him is that he doesn't listen to anything outside," said tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who played with Fields at Ohio State. "I think he's very internally driven and always wants to be the best for all the right reasons.

"I think he's a perfect fit for New York and the atmosphere that you get put in. He's going to work every day and showcase that attitude. He's going to give it everything he's got and play the position a different way than a lot of people do it."

Ruckert said it's noteworthy that Glenn selected Fields as Rodgers' successor after facing him for three years in the NFC North. Fields went only 2-3 in those meetings against the Detroit Lions, but three of his four highest career rushing days occurred in those losses -- 147, 132 and 104 yards.

Fields made an impression on Glenn, who, as the Lions' defensive coordinator, recognized the difficulty in defending his dual-threat ability. The Jets haven't had that kind of dynamic runner at quarterback in, like, ever. Only one quarterback in the modern era has rushed for more than 350 yards in a season -- Geno Smith had 366 yards in 2013, his rookie year.

Ruckert and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, another Ohio State product, knew Fields when he was at his peak as a passer. In 2019 and 2020, he threw 63 touchdowns, only nine interceptions and completed 68% of his passes, with 17 of his scoring passes going to Ruckert and Wilson.

As a pro, Fields hasn't approached that level, not even close - 45 touchdowns, 31 interceptions and an alarmingly low 61% completion rate. He showed signs of improvement last season in six starts with the Steelers, raising his completion mark to 68%.

Ruckert hopes to rekindle that college vibe with his quarterback. It's still early, but he senses it on the practice field.

"Speaking from personal experience, he's made some throws to me -- some windows you didn't think were open -- and the ball ends up right on your body," Ruckert said. "So it's good to have that connection back and be able to reflect on those memories we had. But I think even more importantly, we're looking forward to making some new ones."

There will be plenty of time to dissect and analyze Fields on a throw-by-throw basis. For now, their objective is to assimilate him into the offense and make sure he establishes himself as the leader. It's a tough gig, this Jets quarterback thing.

There's so much more to this job than operating a huddle and throwing passes. You're the face of a franchise that hasn't reached the Super Bowl in more than a half-century and is often portrayed as a dysfunctional mess. The quarterback, with spoken words and subtle body language, can create or fuel a negative narrative. The Monday-to-Saturday pressure is real, and it takes a special person to navigate it.

Rodgers tried to change the losing culture, making it his mission to bring another Lombardi Trophy to the Jets, but it backfired in a big way - a 5-12 record last season. Now Fields, in his own way, gets his shot.

"He's doing everything he can to improve, and whatever advantage he can get from coaching, strength and conditioning, being on the field, he's going to get that," Glenn said. "He's going to take that advantage, and he's going to run with it. So I'm very happy with where he's at."