OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- During a conversation with cornerback Marlon Humphrey and a strength coach this offseason, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was asked: "Since you've been on other teams, what do you think about the Ravens from the outside looking in?"

Hopkins' response caught them off guard.

"It seems like there's been a piece that's been missing," Hopkins told them. "I could be that addition. I could not be that addition."

Hopkins' impact in his first season with Baltimore will likely come down to how much faith Lamar Jackson has in him. Hopkins' resume has been so built on pulling in tight window passes that Humphrey referred to him as "Mr. Contested Catch."

During Hopkins' streak of four straight Pro Bowl seasons (2017 to 2020), he led the NFL by catching 12 touchdown passes on tight window throws, which are pass attempts when the separation between the target and nearest defender is less than one yard at pass arrival. Since entering the league in 2015, he has made 84 closely contested receptions, ranking fifth among active players.

But Jackson has thrived by finding the wide open receiver. His 52 attempts into tight windows last season were the fewest among quarterbacks with at least 500 dropbacks.

"You're speaking to trust," Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said. "[Hopkins is] a wide receiver that can play strong [with] big, strong hands that quarterbacks love. That's a really good comfort level for a quarterback, when you can put the ball in the vicinity and trust that guy is going to make a play. So, we look forward to what that relationship is going to be like."

Hopkins is averaging 2.54 yards of separation since the statistic first started being tracked in 2016. Last season, Jackson targeted players who averaged 4.26 yards of separation, the highest in the league.

How long will it take for Hopkins and Jackson to gain chemistry? Hopkins joked that he knows what it takes to connect with quarterbacks because he's probably played with more of them than any other receiver. In 12 seasons, he's caught passes from 19 different quarterbacks -- from former Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub to Patrick Mahomes.

This offseason, Jackson and Hopkins have had limited time on the field. They have been together for three practices, including one at a voluntary workout and two at mandatory minicamp.

"I don't think it's a [set] time frame," Hopkins said. "A guy like Lamar, who's a veteran quarterback, he's played a lot of football. Myself, I play a lot of football. We see things differently, but I've had rookie quarterbacks that have taken longer. So, it differs."

Jackson has long wanted to throw passes to Hopkins. During the 2023 offseason, Jackson suggested to the Ravens that they bring in Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr.

DeAndre Hopkins joins a young wide receiver room in Baltimore. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Baltimore added Beckham that year, but it's taken two years for Hopkins to land. He signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Baltimore in March.

It didn't take long for Hopkins and Jackson to connect during a simulated third-down situation in minicamp. Jackson's pass went low over the middle to Hopkins, who slid to make a one-handed grab.

"He is different," Jackson said. "He caught the ball so smoothly and got up [easily]. I don't even think he put his other hand on the ground to get up; he just caught the ball and just started [running]. That's some super vet type of stuff. It's just dope to have him [here], and I am looking forward to throwing a lot of touchdowns to him this year."

Hopkins has put together one of the most prolific careers for a wide receiver. He ranks 16th all-time with 984 receptions and is 21st with 12,965 yards receiving.

Now, at the age of 33, Hopkins feels like he has a lot left for Jackson and the only offense to eclipse 7,000 yards last season. For those who doubt him, he provided a photo as proof. Hopkins posted an Instagram story from the second offseason practice of the fastest players, which showed him clocking a speed of 20 mph. He was tied for second with WR Devontez Walker and behind CB Marquise Robinson, who ran 20.2 mph.

"I'm old and can't run," Hopkins sarcastically wrote on social media, adding a shushing face emoji.

Hopkins has had only one 1,000-yard season over the past four years, but Baltimore doesn't need him to be the go-to receiver. Zay Flowers has become Jackson's top target, and Rashod Bateman is the Ravens' most productive downfield threat.

The Ravens envision Hopkins stepping up in clutch moments, jumping high to make one of his signature contested catches.

"He's been in big games before," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's made plays in the big games. He knows how to make plays. There's not going to be any situation that's going to be too big for him."